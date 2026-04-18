From low-impact to HIIT, 4 stepper workouts worth your time

It’s unfortunate that the stepper is mostly used for calf raises or simply to reach a pull-up bar that’s placed too high in the gym. The equipment is designed to do much more than just be stepped over. In fact, you can build entire workouts—or at least key portions of them—around this simple tool, which can be easily bought and stored at home. Think of it as a portable cardio aid: compact in height, versatile in use, and offering adjustable progression.

With summer here, it’s the perfect time to burn extra calories without relying too heavily on treadmills or outdoor runs. Knowing how to use a stepper to its full potential ensures you can still break a sweat in the shade. You can also incorporate light dumbbells in one or both hands, or use kettlebells and weight plates, depending on what you have access to.

12-minute beginner’s step workout with Get Fit With Rick: For absolute beginners, this routine is a great way to get familiar with the stepper. Get Fit With Rick is known for his low-impact, walking-based workouts, and here he uses the step at a lower height setting. You can repeat the workout a few times and gradually progress by adding an extra layer for more height. One added bonus, especially for those aiming for 10,000 steps a day, is that this session can contribute up to 1,500 steps in just 12 minutes, while ensuring you’re doing more than simply walking. Refer to this video to get started: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5Ac2XaDfAI

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60-minute stepper and chair workout: The YouTube channel Cardio Dance with Clau and Paty offers a one-hour live session that incorporates both a stepper and a chair—equipment that’s easy to find at home or in most gyms. It’s an ideal starting point for a workout that feels accessible yet progressively challenging. The routine begins with low-impact shuffles and gradually builds up to more dynamic moves, like stepping over the chair side to side with athletic kicks. Spread over an hour—with adequate water breaks to keep you hydrated—the workout blends aerobic and dance elements, making it more engaging than a standard exercise session. Watch this video to for reference:

15-minute HIIT step workout by The Fitness Company: Looking for something shorter but high-energy? This one fits the bill. Most exercises follow a 35-seconds-on, 10-seconds-off format, with cues for the next move to keep you on track. It’s worth noting that when working with a step, the focus shouldn’t be on speed alone—proper footing is key. Since the stepper is a relatively narrow platform, it demands coordination and balance. Maintaining control will help prevent missteps, and as you get more comfortable, your speed will naturally improve with practice. This video will give you a better picture. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHhGjsUD5Sc

30-minute step workout with weights by Christina Dorner: It’s time to level things up—by adding weights. Christina Dorner’s channel is a great resource if you want to explore the stepper’s full potential, and this workout stands out for its added challenge with dumbbells. It’s also a no-repeat format, meaning you’re constantly learning new moves that you can later combine into your own routine. What makes it especially effective is the way strength and step exercises are interspersed rather than paired, think sumo squats with dumbbells alongside step work that targets the same muscle groups and fast-twitch fibres. Here's a video for reference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMZ6Pso0VbY

If you’re not into overly dance-heavy routines, this next workout might suit your pace better.

20-minute step and sculpt workout with RC Fitness Official: This workout is a proper mashup of weight-work and speed on the stepper. RC Fitness does a great job of picking exercises that also test your balance while on the step; one example is pushing the dumbbell away while you shift side to side on the step. With just 20 minutes on the clock, and dumbbell weights chosen according to your levels, this will elevate any workout as an add-on, or as something done on its own. It’s worth remembering that each of these workouts has a particular effect: speed, cardio, strength, and so on, so choose the one you want to work on the most and keep adding new elements to it. There is a limit as to how much you can do with the step, but there is more than enough to keep rotating every week. Check this video to get started.

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator and writer.

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