The 10-minute service will mess with people’s health, says Luke Coutinho
The integrative lifestyle expert talks to Lounge about why the convenience of q-commerce apps will affect our diets and why collective action is the way to go for demanding clean air
When American millionaire and longevity advocate Bryan Johnson called out India’s air pollution problem on social media in early February, it was received by typical wringing of hands accompanied with breathless headlines. For Mumbai-based integrative lifestyle expert Luke Coutinho, it was just the wake up call the country needed. In an open letter addressed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and prime minister Narendra Modi, he’d written, “The air we breathe is no longer just air—it is harming our lungs, our hearts, and our future. We cannot ignore this any longer." In the letter, he exhorted everyone from parents and educators to fitness trainers and influencers on the need for collective action to demand “clean air, clean water, and clean food."