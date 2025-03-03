Lounge
Lung cancer risk: Air pollution is injurious to never-smokers' health
Shrenik Avlani 5 min read 03 Mar 2025, 07:12 PM IST
SummaryA new study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer found lung cancer rising among those who have never smoked a cigarette in their life. Air pollution was cited as one of the prime reasons
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In India, all smoking scenes in a film are accompanied with the statutory warning as smoking causes lung cancer. However, the latest study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, published in February in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, found that lung cancer is on the rise among those who have never smoked a single cigarette in their lives. A primary cause for this? Air pollution.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less