Lung cancer risk: Air pollution is injurious to never-smokers' health

FROM GOOD TO HAZARDOUS AQI

In AQI terms, says Dr Nithin SG, consultant for medical oncology at CK Birla Hospital in New Delhi, the air quality is considered good and safe for all when the AQI is below 50. “When the AQI is between 50 and 100, the air quality is moderate, generally acceptable, but may affect sensitive individuals. An AQI ranging between 100-150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing conditions. When the AQI is in the 150-200 range, the air is unhealthy for everyone, causing widespread health issues. When the AQI breaches 200, the air is very unhealthy and poses serious risks to respiratory and cardiovascular health. An AQI above 300 indicates hazardous air, which can lead to severe health consequences even for healthy individuals," says Nithin.