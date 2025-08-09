Puffy face in the morning? Here are some simple exercises to drain your lymphatic system and counter face bloating
Tired of waking up with a puffy face? Discover simple exercises and calming yoga routines that stimulate lymphatic flow and reduces bloating. Learn how movement impacts your lymphatic system and explore effective methods to enhance your morning routine
As if the morning routine didn’t already have enough on the list of things to do, one of the latest additions is lymphatic drainage. The hooks are too difficult to ignore. The most common ones use words like ‘puffy’ and ‘bloated’ bodies and faces and, to be fair, no one likes that.
This has led to the rising popularity of another item—the gua sha. It’s a skin care tool from China which has to be applied with some face oil across certain parts of the face to help the flow of blood—and according to traditional principles—even energy. But in modern times, there is only anecdotal evidence that it helps lymphatic flow which may eventually lead to reduced puffiness in the face.