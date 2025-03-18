Magnesium mania: Understanding the hype behind the wellness trend

In the past few years, magnesium has evolved from a humble mineral into a wellness industry sensation. On TikTok, influencers tout its sleep-enhancing properties. High-end supplements—some priced at over ₹ 4000 a bottle—promise everything from improved mood to faster metabolism. Beauty brands infuse it into bath salts and face creams, claiming it can soothe stress and rejuvenate skin. But how much of this is rooted in science, and how much is just savvy marketing?

WHAT DOES MAGNESIUM DO?

Magnesium is more than just a trendy supplement—it is a fundamental mineral involved in over 300 biochemical processes in the body. “It regulates muscle contractions, nerve function, and energy production," says Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, Dehradun. “It also plays a role in stress management, with some studies suggesting it helps regulate cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone." But does taking extra magnesium make a measurable difference? That depends.

For stress and anxiety: Research indicates that magnesium may help lower cortisol levels and promote relaxation—particularly in individuals who are deficient. But for those already meeting their daily magnesium needs, the effects are likely negligible.

For sleep: Magnesium supports melatonin production and helps relax muscles, which can aid sleep, especially in people with deficiencies. However, it is no substitute for good sleep hygiene.

For skin health: While some wellness brands claim magnesium improves skin, scientific evidence remains scarce. Its role in reducing stress-related breakouts may be its only real connection to skincare.

While magnesium is undeniably essential, its rise to wellness superstardom demands a closer look.

ARE INDIANS MAGNESIUM DEFICIENT?

A common refrain in the wellness industry is that most Indians are magnesium-deficient. In India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommends a daily intake of 340 mg for men, 310 mg for women, and 350 mg for pregnant or lactating women, informs Khanna.

“For individuals who consume a diet rich in whole grains, lentils, nuts, and seeds, magnesium intake is usually sufficient. However, factors such as a diet high in processed foods, chronic stress, and excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption can deplete magnesium levels, potentially leading to deficiencies." Complicating matters, standard blood tests do not always detect magnesium deficiency, as most of the body’s magnesium is stored in bones and tissues rather than in the bloodstream. Instead, symptoms such as muscle cramps, fatigue, and poor sleep may serve as better indicators.

Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, senior director at the centre for diabetes, thyroid, obesity & endocrinology at BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi, notes that while the wellness industry may exaggerate the need for magnesium supplements, deficiencies remain a legitimate concern.

“In India, micronutrient deficiencies are common, and magnesium is no exception," he says. Certain individuals are at a higher risk of magnesium deficiency, including those with type 2 diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders like Crohn’s or celiac disease, chronic kidney issues, alcohol use disorder, or those taking specific medications.

Elaborating on the effects of magnesium deficiency, Jhingan says that it can manifest in subtle yet disruptive ways. “Chronic tiredness and muscle weakness can make even daily activities feel exhausting, while involuntary muscle cramps, spasms, and twitches—especially in the legs or eyelids—signal the body’s struggle to maintain proper nerve function." Headaches, including migraines, may become more frequent, and some individuals experience nausea, vomiting, or a loss of appetite. “Sleep disturbances—from racing thoughts to restless nights—are another red flag, as magnesium plays a crucial role in relaxation."

Digestive health can also take a hit, with low magnesium levels contributing to sluggish bowel movements and constipation. Women may notice intensified menstrual cramps, while more severe deficiencies can lead to irregular heartbeats, palpitations, or even arrhythmias—serious concerns that may cause chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath. Though often overlooked, magnesium deficiency can have wide-reaching effects, underscoring the importance of maintaining adequate levels through diet or, when necessary, supplementation.

Ideally, magnesium should be obtained through diet. Leafy greens like spinach and kale, nuts and seeds—especially pumpkin seeds— whole grains such as brown rice and quinoa, and fatty fish like salmon and mackerel all provide a natural supply. Bananas and avocados are also rich sources. For those who maintain a balanced diet, additional supplementation is rarely necessary. Still, there are exceptions.

“For individuals with restrictive diets or inadequate nutrition due to demanding schedules, supplementation may be considered—but typically only after assessing magnesium levels," says Dr. Akanksha Sanghvi, dermatologist and founder of Oprava Aesthetics. “Athletes, for instance, often require magnesium supplements due to increased physical exertion."

ARE MAGNESIUM SUPPLEMENTS POTENT OR PLACEBO?

A lot of people swear by magnesium for sleep and relaxation but is it really effective or is it just the power of belief? Payal Khanna, a 30-year-old corporate lawyer from Mumbai started taking magnesium glycinate after seeing endless recommendations online. “At first, I convinced myself it was working—I fell asleep a little faster, and my body felt more at ease. When I stopped taking it, nothing changed. I realized that my real problem wasn’t a magnesium deficiency. but a work-life imbalance. Now, I focus on winding down properly—no screens, no emails, just a book. That, more than any supplement, has helped me sleep," she shares.

For others, the effects have been more tangible. “I’ve been running marathons for over a decade, and muscle cramps were the one thing I couldn’t outrun," says Ankur Srivastava, a 37-year-old athlete from Delhi. “I stretched, I hydrated, I tried electrolyte drinks, but nothing worked consistently. A sports nutritionist suggested magnesium citrate, and within weeks, the difference was striking—my muscles didn’t seize up the way they used to. It wasn’t an overnight fix, but it was enough for me to keep it in my routine."

The magnesium supplement market is expanding rapidly. Globally, the market is projected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2023 to $6.8 billion by 2032. That said, the supplement space remains largely unregulated compared to pharmaceuticals, raising concerns about potency, purity, and misleading health claims.

“While there’s always some level of marketing hype in the wellness space with brands claiming benefits without shedding light on the bioactive forms, the evidence for magnesium’s benefits for sleep, anxiety, and stress resilience is incredibly solid. There are over 50 clinical studies showing its role in regulating the nervous system, supporting deep sleep cycles, and even modulating cortisol, our primary stress hormone," explains Avnish Chabbria, founder of whole-food nutrition company, Wellbeing Nutrition. Concurring that not all magnesium supplements are equally effective, Chabbria feels that the wellness industry would benefit from “stronger regulatory frameworks—not to stifle innovation but to set clear standards for efficacy and safety."

If you expect a supplement to work, your brain often makes you feel better (this is the placebo effect). “Social media makes it worse. Instagram influencers hype up every supplement as the next big thing. While magnesium has real benefits, influencers often cherry-pick studies or overpromise results to boost engagement," nutritionist Khanna points out. The takeaway? Magnesium works best for those who need it. If your diet is already wholesome, a supplement might not be a game-changer, Khanna says. Sanghvi warns against self-supplementation. She instead recommends adopting a cyclical approach to multivitamins. “Rotating supplements every two months ensures comprehensive health benefits without overloading the body with excessive nutrients."

WATCH THE DOSAGE

Dr Anjana Kalia, an Ayurvedic doctor and nutritionist from Delhi, lists out the following pointers to keep in mind before you decide to take magnesium supplements:

Excessive magnesium intake from supplements can cause digestive issues, including diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. High doses may interfere with certain medications, such as antibiotics and blood pressure drugs. Not all forms of magnesium are equally absorbable. Magnesium citrate and glycinate are better tolerated than magnesium oxide. Always consult a healthcare professional before adding magnesium supplements to your routine, especially if you have underlying health conditions.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.