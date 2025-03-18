Lounge
Magnesium mania: Understanding the hype behind the wellness trend
Tanisha Saxena 6 min read 18 Mar 2025, 03:22 PM IST
SummaryTouted as a cure-all for stress, sleep and skin health, magnesium has become a wellness obsession. Lounge explores if this hype is just smart marketing or backed by science
In the past few years, magnesium has evolved from a humble mineral into a wellness industry sensation. On TikTok, influencers tout its sleep-enhancing properties. High-end supplements—some priced at over ₹ 4000 a bottle—promise everything from improved mood to faster metabolism. Beauty brands infuse it into bath salts and face creams, claiming it can soothe stress and rejuvenate skin. But how much of this is rooted in science, and how much is just savvy marketing?
