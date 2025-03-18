Magnesium mania: Understanding the hype behind the wellness trend

ARE MAGNESIUM SUPPLEMENTS POTENT OR PLACEBO?

A lot of people swear by magnesium for sleep and relaxation but is it really effective or is it just the power of belief? Payal Khanna, a 30-year-old corporate lawyer from Mumbai started taking magnesium glycinate after seeing endless recommendations online. “At first, I convinced myself it was working—I fell asleep a little faster, and my body felt more at ease. When I stopped taking it, nothing changed. I realized that my real problem wasn’t a magnesium deficiency. but a work-life imbalance. Now, I focus on winding down properly—no screens, no emails, just a book. That, more than any supplement, has helped me sleep," she shares.