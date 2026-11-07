Mumbai's menopause clinics are fully functional, but where are the patients?

The nurse gave me an annoyed look: “You see how busy we are. One nurse has to look after 50-60 patients. Please ask someone else.” I was at the gynaecology ward on the seventh floor of Mumbai’s K.B. Bhabha Municipal General Hospital, assuming it was the place to enquire about the menopause clinic launched at Maharashtra government hospitals in January.
I spent the next 30 minutes enquiring about the clinic’s location and finally found my answer in the casualty ward. I was told to visit the gynaec out-patient department at 8am the next day. The following morning found me in a clean, nearly empty waiting room that smelt faintly of phenyl. Near the entrance was a large poster in Marathi announcing the Rjonivrutti (Marathi for menopause) clinic. The poster explained the condition and the care offered, including consultation with a doctor, diagnostic tests, psychological counselling, advice for diet and lifestyle changes, guidance to improve bone health, medicine availability and check-ups.
The menopause clinics were launched in public and select private hospitals in January in Maharashtra, making it the first state in India to introduce a dedicated service for affordable menopause healthcare. Medical advice for women going through menopause is available largely to those in high income groups, and this is the first instance of efforts being made to include women from other income groups.
Despite the good intentions, the lack of awareness is apparent—most of the women at the menopause clinic that morning were young or expectant mothers. Nevertheless, I headed to the payment counter at the hospital’s entrance to register, paying ₹10. (Sidenote: I would have paid ₹3,000 to my gynaecologist.)
By the time I returned with the registration slip, there were four female gynaecs seated around a large table, taking the history of the patients, each one close enough to overhear the other patients’ issues. I was there for perimenopause-related challenges, and the doctor got down to the little details and went through the essential checklist: hot flushes, irregular periods, sleep problems, mood issues and body change. Finally, she did a physical examination, recommended blood tests, an ultrasound and asked me to come back with the reports. When I asked for her name, she diplomatically refused to share and said one of the other doctors would see me if she was busy.
Dr Namrata Tiwari, from the gynaecology department of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, one of Mumbai’s oldest public medical institutions, says her patients tend to hesitate while sharing their history. Similar to the two visits to Bhabha Hospital, I had to go to KEM twice to find the menopause clinic.
There, the menopause OPD runs from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on Wednesdays. The notice is easy to miss, instead they could have run it on the big TV screen—which was playing a video on endometriosis the time I was there—to grab more attention. Tiwari said that she had written a script for a menopause awareness video for use in the OPD on such screens earlier this year, but production is still in the pipeline.
During my second visit, in the time allotted for menopausal women, the waiting area was fairly empty. There were only two women who seemed to be in their fifties and we got talking. They were clueless about the clinic and were there for other concerns. They showed me a small slip of paper handed to them by a junior doctor. It had specifics of plastic gloves needed for an internal physical examination. One pair was for ₹82 which made them grumble given that they paid ₹10 for the consultation. “Recently, we have run out of gloves and the patients need to buy them from outside,” Tiwari says.
Making medicines available for free is part of the package in these government-run menopause clinics. Tiwari shows a list of medicines that was sent to the hospital’s pharmacy when the initiative was launched in January. There were supplements including Vitamin D and calcium, oral estradiol tablets, progesterone tablets and estradiol vaginal cream for dryness. Tiwari shares they have team of doctors, including a psychiatrist, for the clinic and pulls out her phone to show their WhatsApp group, ‘Menopause clinic KEM’.
“Honestly, not a lot of people have benefitted because there’s a lack of awareness,” says Dr. Tiwari. “Now, we pick patients from the ward or general OPD and refer them to this clinic. I have informed my colleagues too.” She says the way it works is that women don’t visit specifically for menopause, and doctors diagnose them based on their symptoms and refer them to the clinic.