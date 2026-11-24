There is such a thing as being very good at following a wellness-centered routine—and It’s exhausting. It happened to me as my daily dose of healthy habits piled up. When getting 15 minutes of morning sunlight became a talking point, it was added to my schedule. When my protein intake was low, I calculated how much and made amends. If someone made a compelling case for creatine, electrolytes or a particular supplement, there is every chance these will find their way into my medicine cabinet.

None of this feels particularly excessive in the beginning. The trouble is, they add up. Before long, maintaining this schedule requires an alarming amount of time and effort. Inevitably, I go rogue. Rather than dropping the six things that were probably not required and staying committed to three or four that worked, the routine is ditched altogether. The workout gets skipped, the supplements are forgotten, the diet goes for a toss, and sleep becomes a problem for another day. Starting again is the only option, usually with the slightly annoying realisation that if less was done in the first place, managing habits would have been easier.

The rise of wellness culture by changing habits for self transformation is perhaps why the idea of habit stacking has found such appeal. At its simplest, habit stacking involves attaching a new behaviour to something you already do, making it easier to remember and repeat. It has been identified as one of the defining wellness trends of 2026, with people increasingly combining supplements, exercise, sleep and recovery practices to make their routines supposedly more efficient.

The idea behind habit stacking is useful enough: attach a new behaviour to something you already do so that it becomes easier to repeat. But, instead of this logical progression, it has led to elaborate wellness routines. Habit formation works by reducing the amount of effort and friction a behaviour requires: repeat something often enough in a consistent context, and the cue begins to prompt the action seamlessly over time.

But somewhere along the way, wellness enthusiasts have interpreted this as an invitation to see how many healthy behaviours one can squeeze into a day. This backfires.

Identify the issue NCR-based psychologist Rachna Khanna Singh says the problem is less about the number of habits and more about what happens when you cannot complete them.

“Healthy routines can become problematic when they stop feeling flexible and start feeling compulsory. If missing a workout, supplement, or meditation session creates guilt, anxiety, or a sense of failure, the routine may no longer be supporting wellbeing,” she says. “A healthy routine should adapt to real life rather than demand perfection. The goal is consistency, not rigid control.”

There is a practical problem too. Each new behaviour needs effort; from setting reminders to planning and doing. “When people try to fit too many habits into one routine, the routine itself can become mentally exhausting,” says Singh. “Constantly monitoring health metrics through wearables, tracking supplements, and managing precise timing protocols can add to this burden, creating decision fatigue.”

Mumbai-based Robin Behl, co-founder of the fitness community The Tribe India, sees this frequently when people decide to get fit and immediately attempt to overhaul their exercise, food, sleep and recovery at once.

“If someone is starting off, I would say start one at a time. One, start by showing up to train. Number two, focus on your nutrition. Number three, pay attention to sleep. Then start putting A, B, C together and integrating it as a whole before you can reach a point where you try to do everything,” he says.

For someone who is busy or inconsistent, he suggests starting with 20-30 minutes of movement in whatever form is realistic—a walk, jog, strength session—and building from there. The important part is being able to return to it. Missing Wednesday does not mean writing off Thursday through Sunday and promising to become a new person on Monday. “There are good days, there are bad days,” says Behl. “If you cannot move more on the bad days, it’s okay. Start again.”

Then there is the growing nutritional stack. In a wellness-charged world, it is no longer unusual for a healthy person to begin the day with a combination of protein powder, creatine, electrolytes, vitamins, magnesium and probiotics. Mumbai-based nutritionist Himani Jariwala believes most people need less than the supplement industry might have them believe. “Supplements are usually gap-fillers or performance tools, not nutritional necessities,” she says. Whether you need one should depend on a deficiency, medical condition, life stage, diet or particular performance requirement—and not because it’s part of somebody else’s morning routine.

The ingredients in these supplements can be repetitive too. A multivitamin, immunity supplement, electrolyte powder and fortified protein or greens powder, for example, may contain some of the same nutrients.

“The stack can therefore become expensive, complicated and nutritionally redundant without being meaningfully healthier,” says Jariwala. “Don’t count products. Count total daily doses of nutrients and active ingredients.” In other words, don’t just look at how many supplements you’re taking. Check the actual quantities of vitamins, minerals and other substances they contain, since the same ingredient may appear in several products. The combined daily intake is what matters.

Electrolytes are a useful example. They make sense for endurance athletes, people working in extreme heat or those sweating heavily for extended periods, she says. Someone doing a moderate indoor workout may simply need water. More importantly, says Jariwala, “Spending money and expending effort on six different powders while neglecting vegetables, legumes, whole grains, protein, sleep or exercise is almost certainly the wrong optimization strategy.”

Trim the list Perhaps the problem with habit stacking is that few wellness enthusiasts periodically check whether everything they have added continues to be relevant.

Jariwala suggests making supplements “earn their place”. For example, check if the new strip of vitamins is correcting a known deficiency, filling an actual dietary gap or providing a meaningful, repeatable benefit. Could food do the same job? Does the benefit justify the expense, complexity and any potential downside?

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The same exercise works surprisingly well for the rest of the routine. Does the cold plunge genuinely make you feel better, or did it get added because cold exposure suddenly seemed like something health-conscious folks promote? Does your sleep tracker improve your sleep, or simply give you another score to think about in the morning? Is the recovery protocol helping you recover, or has recovery itself become something you need to recover from?

Adopt the idea of doing three or four things reasonably well for years. It’s better than building 20 things that can be followed perfectly for three weeks, but becomes overwhelming. This idea is less exciting than building the ultimate wellness stack for those who like to keep up with trends, but it might finally stop them from going rogue.

Questions to ask before adding another habit

1. Do I actually need this?

Before adding a supplement, workout or recovery practice, ask what specific need it addresses.

2. Am I already doing something similar?

Check whether your supplements contain overlapping nutrients or whether several habits serve essentially the same purpose.

3. Can I sustain it?

A routine that works only when you have plenty of time and energy may not be realistic in the long run.

4. Does missing it make me anxious?

If skipping a workout or supplement leaves you feeling guilty or as though the entire day is ruined, your routine may have become too rigid.

5. What can I remove?

Periodically review your habits. Keep what is useful, necessary and sustainable, and consider dropping the rest.

Anushka Patodia is an independent journalist from Mumbai.

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