Managing PMS: Coping strategies for the days leading up to your period

If menstrual symptoms like irritability, bloating and tiredness leave you feeling low, here's an expert guide to cope with PMS

All women can relate to the physical and emotional highs and lows of the menstrual cycle. On days leading to periods, women often experience pre-menstrual symptoms like irritability, bloating and tiredness. If the thought of those days has you cringing, here's an expert guide on how to manage PMS at that time of the month.

Stay hydrated: Make sure to take enough water in order to reduce bloating and relieve breast pain. You should drink at least eight glasses of water daily. Hydration removes the toxins from the body, and supports overall well-being during the cycle.

Exercise regularly: Do different exercises including yoga, walking and/or swimming, all of which helps in the production of endorphins which fights depression and anxiety. Persistent physical activity improves blood circulation therefore relieving cramps and reducing lethargy in the body.

Balance your diet: Eat foods that contain complex carbohydrates, protein and fat. Refrain from consumption of sweet and fast foods because they tend to aggravate the symptoms. Eating a nutrient-rich diet ensures that your body has the vitamins and minerals it needs to maintain hormonal balance.

Practice stress-reducing techniques: You can also practice relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or progressive muscle relaxation to alleviate stress and anxiety. Even if you practice mindfulness for few minutes, it has been known to reduce cortisol levels, which could be helpful in relieving PMS-related irritation.

Get enough sleep: A good amount of sleep, which is mostly recommended to fall between 7-8 hours, can help in balancing the hormonal changes and reducing tiredness. Sleeping well on a regular basis improves the body's capacity to cope better with the PMS effects.

Consider supplements: Among supplements, I'd recommend omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B6, and magnesium, all of which could address a number of the symptoms. However, make sure to always visit your healthcare professional before beginning new supplements. These nutrients help in the proper function of neurotransmitters and can help in improving mood and lessening physical symptoms.

Track your cycle: Keep a period log to document the changes you experience and look for underlying trends. This will assist you in being prepared and in taking the right steps at the right moment. Tracking can also be beneficial if medical advice from a healthcare provider is required.

Seek support: Connect with family, friends, or a therapist for any kind of support. The more you talk about your experiences, the more you are likely to feel that you are not alone. Being open about your struggles not only relieves the emotional burden but also fosters a sense of community among women facing similar challenges.

By incorporating these coping strategies into your daily routine, you'll be better equipped to manage PMS and take control of your menstrual health. However, if your symptoms are moderate to severe or do not go away for an extended period, please seek medical advice from your healthcare practitioner as soon as possible.

Dr. Nandita Palshetkar is an obstetrician, gynaecologist, director of Bloom IVF India and president of IVF Society of India (ISAR).