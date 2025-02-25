Lounge
Should you try the celeb-approved lymphatic drainage massage?
Tanisha Saxena 4 min read 25 Feb 2025, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryThe wellness treatment that's used by celebrities and athletes helps reduce water retention and accelerates recovery among other benefits
Once a niche therapy prescribed for a chronic condition like lymphoedema, post-surgical healing, and severe fluid retention, manual lymphatic drainage (MLD) has evolved into a mainstream wellness practice today.
