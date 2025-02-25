Should you try the celeb-approved lymphatic drainage massage?

“Over the past few years, MLD has become one of the most requested therapies at our wellness centre," says Dr Manoj Kutteri, medical director & CEO of Atmantan Wellness Centre in Maharashtra. “While exact figures vary, our records show that a significant percentage of our guests choose MLD at least once during their stay."

According to Spaseekers’ 2024 Spa Trends Report, searches for lymphatic drainage treatment have increased by 83%, propelling it three spots higher in global spa rankings compared to 2023. Platforms like TikTok have amplified the trend, with related content—including cold plunge therapy—racking up over 76.1 million views. On Instagram, the hashtag #lymphaticdrainage has surpassed one million posts, reflecting its growing influence in the beauty and wellness industry.

The beauty industry has played a role, too, with lymphatic drainage gaining traction for its ability to de-puff the face, enhance skin tone, and accelerate post-cosmetic surgery recovery. Brazilian lymphatic massage, popularized by therapists like Rebecca Faria and Flávia Moreira, has become a sought-after treatment among models, actors, and influencers aiming for a sculpted, contoured look. The technique has drawn a star-studded clientele, including Hollywood figures like Anne Hathaway, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez, as well as digital influencers such as YouTube personality James Charles.

The surge in interest can be attributed to a growing awareness of detoxification and self-care, says Kutteri. “As people recognize the importance of eliminating accumulated toxins—particularly from prolonged medication use—MLD has emerged as a powerful tool for cleansing and rejuvenation," he adds. “Some guests specifically seek out MLD for detoxification, while others, unaware of its benefits, discover it as a solution for water retention, sluggish circulation or post-travel swelling. Then there are wellness enthusiasts who try MLD and leave with a newfound appreciation for its effects."

A GENTLE, RHYTHMIC MASSAGE

Unlike traditional massage techniques that rely on deep pressure, MLD employs gentle, rhythmic motions designed to stimulate the lymphatic system. “The therapist encourages lymphatic circulation using precise, wave-like movements. This helps reduce fluid retention and supports immune function," explains Dr Prashant Kumar, a wellness consultant at Six Senses Vana, Dehradun. A session, typically lasting 60 minutes, is tailored to the individual’s needs, Kumar explains, noting that post-massage reactions can vary from one person to another. “Some feel deeply relaxed, others are invigorated. Some may experience temporary fatigue as the body recalibrates. Hydration is crucial afterwards, as drinking water helps flush out toxins, leaving the body feeling lighter and more refreshed."

Dr. Manoj Khanna, plastic surgeon at Oprava Aesthetics, Kolkata, explains, “Lymphatic drainage massage reduces facial puffiness by stimulating lymph flow, which eliminates excess fluid and toxins. Since facial lymph nodes are close to the surface, gentle massage techniques decongest these areas quickly, sculpting the face, reducing under-eye bags, and enhancing skin radiance."

Dr. Anmol Chugh, consultant at CK Birla Hospital’s Plastics & Aesthetics Centre and director at Imperio Clinics, Gurugram, frequently recommends lymphatic drainage as part of post-surgical care. “For procedures like liposuction, tummy tucks, or facelifts, this massage significantly reduces swelling, improves circulation, and accelerates recovery. Even beyond the initial healing phase, it supports long-term tissue health and improves scarring." That said, Chugh cautions against a common misconception.

“One myth is that lymphatic drainage massage leads to weight loss. While it helps reduce water retention and flush out excess fluids, it’s not a substitute for a balanced diet, exercise, and sustainable lifestyle changes. We emphasize that MLD should be viewed as a complementary therapy, not a shortcut to weight loss."

HELPS ATHLETES RECOVER

Athletes are prone to suppressed immune function due to overtraining and high physical stress. MLD stimulates lymph nodes, increasing the production and circulation of white blood cells. “MLD aids in clearing excess fluids, proteins and metabolic waste, reducing inflammation, alleviating pain, and preventing scarring," explains Jitha Joseph, head of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.

“I used to think recovery was just about pushing through pain—ice baths, deep tissue massages, the usual grind," says Dhruv Wadhwa, 28, a Bengaluru-based engineer and marathoner. “But lymphatic drainage? It felt too gentle to work, yet suddenly, my legs weren’t dead after a race, the swelling was gone, and for the first time in years, I wasn’t running on borrowed time."

A 2024 study in the Journal of Sport Rehabilitation also explored the role of lymphatic draining massage as a passive recovery strategy. The findings suggested that it might aid in the reduction of blood lactic acid levels post-exercise, which is crucial for athletes seeking efficient recovery methods to maintain optimal performance levels.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.