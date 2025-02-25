Should you try the celeb-approved lymphatic drainage massage?

The surge in interest can be attributed to a growing awareness of detoxification and self-care, says Kutteri. “As people recognize the importance of eliminating accumulated toxins—particularly from prolonged medication use—MLD has emerged as a powerful tool for cleansing and rejuvenation," he adds. “Some guests specifically seek out MLD for detoxification, while others, unaware of its benefits, discover it as a solution for water retention, sluggish circulation or post-travel swelling. Then there are wellness enthusiasts who try MLD and leave with a newfound appreciation for its effects."