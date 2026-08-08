Priced out of a marathon? 4 fun fitness alternatives to running

Swimming

Given the never-ending summer that most of India puts up with in these days of climate change and global warming, swimming is among the best cardiovascular exercise you can switch to. Swimming is a full body workout, says former Olympian and swimming coach Nisha Millet. “You can constantly challenge yourself with swimming by changing the speed, distance or stroke and that keeps it interesting. You also burn plenty of calories and can get that coveted V-shaped back,” says Millet. Best of all, unlike running swimming is not hard on your knees as it is a low impact sport that does not load your joints and lowers the chances of suffering injuries. Studies have shown that swimming also helps reduce hypertension and improves mental and cardiovascular health. While swimming in the open waters of our lakes, rivers and seas is practically out of question due to the widespread pollution and indiscriminate dumping of effluent and industrial waste, a handful of public swimming pools have popped up across the country that would grant you access from a small fee.