Marathon running is changing and getting faster than ever. Here's why

Everybody — athletes, fans, sports brands, organisers — knew it was coming, but absolutely nobody, not even Sabastian Sawe, saw it coming in London last Sunday. It was only in the last 100m, when he could see the clock at the finish line, that Kenya’s Sawe realised he was going to become the first man ever to run an official marathon in under two hours. The 31-year-old set a new standard and world record, finishing the London Marathon in 1 hour 59 minutes 30 seconds. For context, he ran 100m in 16.99 seconds and maintained that blistering pace over 42.195km. Attempt to do it even twice over 200m and you will realise what a superhuman effort this was.
Last weekend’s London Marathon was, arguably, the craziest race ever, as Sawe wasn’t the only one on the day to run under two hours. Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, 28, was second, 11 seconds behind Sawe, in his first-ever marathon. The London Marathon — not even the fastest course, Berlin and Chicago are flatter, faster — also witnessed Jacob Kiplimo, 25, run under the previous world record time, only to finish third in 2:00:28. This achievement will have widespread repercussions globally. The immediate impact was seen in Adidas’ climbing share price, as both Sawe and Kejelcha set the new benchmark in a pair of Adidas Adios Pro Evo 3, the 97-gram supershoes that will retail for about ₹50,000. Nike, the inventors of the supershoes, immediately acknowledged the new challenge on its socials: “The clock has been reset. There is no finish line.”
IMPACT ON INDIA & OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION
This will also affect qualification standards for the Olympics and other major events, says Dr Kartik Karkera, the Asian Games-qualified marathoner and orthopaedic surgeon. “All athletes are pushing hard and this will have a bearing on the qualifying times for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The cut-off for Paris 2024 Olympics was 2:08 and it is likely to be lower for LA, which will make qualifying harder for Indian runners,” says the 28-year-old winner of this year’s Tata Mumbai Marathon and the New Delhi Marathon.
Sawan Barwal, 28, who broke India’s 48-year-old national marathon record in Rotterdam this March, feels Sawe and Kejelcha’s performance will motivate him and other long-distance runners. “If foreign athletes can clock such times, we must also dream bigger and aim higher. But it has to be one step at a time. India has just broken its 2:12 barrier (Barwal ran 2:11:58); the next step is to get to 2:07–2:08. We can’t think about running a 2:02 marathon before pulling off a 2:06 finish. For now, my focus is on the Asian Games. We will think about the Olympics when the qualification standards are announced,” says the Asian Games-qualified Barwal, who set the national record in his very first full marathon.
Karkera is optimistic. “Indian long-distance runners are improving at a fast pace and will be running 2:05 to 2:06 full marathons in the next four years or so. My current best is 2:13:10 and I know I will improve and go faster.”
MORE THAN JUST THE SUPERSHOES
Sawe and Kejelcha’s sub-2 marathon broke a barrier once considered impossible. It is being hailed as the greatest sporting feat of the 21st century, similar to Roger Bannister in the 1950s breaking the four-minute mile barrier, which changed middle- and long-distance running. But neither Barwal nor Karkera are surprised that the barrier has been breached. “They were inching closer to sub-2 with every race. It was going to happen; it was just a matter of time,” says Barwal. Karkera also knew it was coming, not only because runners are getting better, but also because sports science, nutrition and shoe design have made tremendous progress over the last decade.
Sawe, instead of slowing down, was getting faster in the last 5km of a marathon — typically the phase when runners “hit the wall.” His pre-race breakfast might have been simple bread and honey, but his in-race nutrition was far from basic: he used water-based Maurten carbohydrate gels, which ensure sufficient fuel in the later stages. Modern nutrition, precise hydration and sports science ensure runners do not tire as quickly anymore, says Karkera. Then there are the supershoes, which make already fast runners go even faster.