Breast cancer awareness: What you should know before a mastectomy
SummaryThe idea of getting a mastectomy can seem daunting. Breast cancer survivors and doctors talk about what to expect before and after the procedure
Early this year, news of actor Olivia Munn being diagnosed with breast cancer and her subsequent decision to undergo double mastectomy, became a talking point. Like actors before her including Angelina Jolie and the recently deceased Shannon Osbourne, Munn, too, has become an advocate for breast cancer awareness and mastectomy as a preventative measure.