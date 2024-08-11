Breast cancer awareness: What you should know before a mastectomy

Post-surgery exercises are important

A mastectomy could make you feel depressed but that shouldn’t stop you from ignoring post-surgery care, observes Dr Aditi Agrawal, breast oncologist surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai. “If proper exercises aren’t done, it could lead to complications like drooping shoulders and backache. This is because the chest is now lopsided, not symmetrical. This is a cause for concern, more so, if one doesn’t opt for prosthesis," she adds. “In some cases, where the breast can be conserved, the decision to go for a lumpectomy (surgery to remove cancer cells and a small portion of the breast tissue) or a mastectomy, rests on the patient," says Dr Jyoti Nagda, a Mumbai-based senior health counsellor, who consults with breast cancer patients. Nagda too, emphasises on the importance of physiotherapy and arm exercises post surgery. “Other than that, the surgery in itself isn’t complicated and the patient can get on with their normal routine within 48 hours," she assures.