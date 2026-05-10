How to maximize the benefits of eating potatoes

In a culture that often reduces food to calories or carbs, these subtle effects are easy to overlook. Yet they are precisely what nutrition science is beginning to prioritise: not what a food is, but how it behaves inside us. In India, where potatoes are deeply woven into culinary identity — from aloo parathas to samosas — this message matters even more. “The goal isn’t to strip away tradition but to make it more mindful,” says Divya Gopal, a nutritionist at Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru. “We can still celebrate aloo parathas, just use whole-grain flour, add vegetables or paneer for protein. The idea is evolution, not elimination.