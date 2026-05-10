How to maximize the benefits of eating potatoes

For years, the potato has been one of the most misunderstood foods, dismissed by wellness culture as a “bad carb,” a supposed culprit behind weight gain, insulin spikes and metabolic woes. Yet new research, and medical experts are offering a newer, more nuanced perspective: the problem, it seems, was never the potato itself, but how we cook and consume it.
Dr. Vimal Pahuja, a metabolic physician at Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai, says, “A partial truth has been made to look like an absolute truth, but with potatoes context matters.” Large cohort studies, he points out, show the risk of developing type 2 diabetes is significantly higher with French fries, not with boiled, baked, or mashed potatoes once factors like lifestyle and diet are adjusted. “Energy density, frying oils, and sodium drive the difference, not the tuber per se. Potatoes also provide potassium, vitamin C and fibre when eaten with their skin.”
Veena V, a dietitian at Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru notes all potato carbohydrates are not the same. “Around 10–20% of starch in some varieties is resistant starch—the kind that isn’t digested in the small intestine but instead feeds beneficial gut bacteria in the colon. These starches improve glucose regulation and promote gut health.”
COOKING FLIPS THE CHEMISTRY
A 2022 study published in Food Chemistry: X (Cooking Methods Affected the Phytochemicals and Antioxidant Activities of Potato from Different Varieties) reveals the way you cook potatoes can dramatically alter their nutritional value. Across the board, cooking reduced key nutrients such as vitamin C, phenolics, and antioxidants, all vital elements known for protecting against inflammation, cardiovascular disease and cancer. However, not all heat is equal: steaming and micro-waving preserved the most phytochemicals and antioxidants, while frying, roasting and air-frying caused the most nutrient loss. Among the tested varieties, the pink-fleshed potato retained the highest levels of beneficial compounds after cooking.
The transformation of the vegetable isn’t just metabolic, it’s hormonal as well. When cooked potatoes cool, part of their starch turns into resistant starch known as RS3, says Dr. Pahuja. “This starch isn’t digested in the small intestine, it reaches the colon, where gut bacteria ferment it into short-chain fatty acids. These compounds promote gut health and are cardio-protective. They can modestly improve insulin sensitivity and even trigger hormones like GLP-1 and PYY, which help control appetite by signalling satiety to the brain,” he elaborates.
In a culture that often reduces food to calories or carbs, these subtle effects are easy to overlook. Yet they are precisely what nutrition science is beginning to prioritise: not what a food is, but how it behaves inside us. In India, where potatoes are deeply woven into culinary identity — from aloo parathas to samosas — this message matters even more. “The goal isn’t to strip away tradition but to make it more mindful,” says Divya Gopal, a nutritionist at Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru. “We can still celebrate aloo parathas, just use whole-grain flour, add vegetables or paneer for protein. The idea is evolution, not elimination.
“Anything fried tastes delicious,” says Chef Gautam Chaudhary. “That golden crispness and deep flavour come from the browning reaction — the caramelization of natural sugars. It’s what enhances the aroma and taste, transforming even the simplest foods into indulgent bites.” Then he pauses, almost wryly. “But that’s also where the problem begins. It’s not the potato that’s unhealthy; it’s the oil. A potato on its own contains almost no fat — it’s only when we turn it into fries or chips that we load it with calories.”
The same logic, he adds, applies to the beloved aloo ka paratha. “The potato isn’t the culprit, it’s the refined wheat flour and excess oil we use to cook it.” A simple swap can change everything: “Use millets like ragi, jowar, or bajra instead,” he suggests. “They add more fiber, minerals, and a wonderfully hearty texture to the dish.” For Chaudhary, the secret lies in restraint, and respect for simplicity. “Keep your potatoes humble. Boil them, roast them, or steam them,” he says. “If you want something fresh and light, try aloo ka raita or a wholesome salad.”