How to maximize the benefits of eating potatoes

Dr. Vimal Pahuja, a metabolic physician at Dr. LH Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai, says, “A partial truth has been made to look like an absolute truth, but with potatoes context matters.” Large cohort studies, he points out, show the risk of developing type 2 diabetes is significantly higher with French fries, not with boiled, baked, or mashed potatoes once factors like lifestyle and diet are adjusted. “Energy density, frying oils, and sodium drive the difference, not the tuber per se. Potatoes also provide potassium, vitamin C and fibre when eaten with their skin.”