Maximize your fitness efficiency with micro workouts and nutrition. Here’s how

Given the frantic pace of modern life, a busy schedule can make it difficult to dedicate time to working out regularly. Micro workouts are useful in such a scenario. These exercises can be performed anywhere in short durations and involve short, vigorous movements. With proper nutrient timing—eating the right nutrients at the right time—micro workouts can help you leverage your fitness efficiency. Let's now look at how incorporating both the habits can be beneficial for you.

WHAT ARE MICRO WORKOUTS?

Micro workouts are defined as short to moderate exercises within the range of five to fifteen minutes. It aims to maximize effort spent in a short duration while providing short progressive rests in between. A good example would be HIIT where one performs an exercise at a fast pace followed by a brief rest. These workouts are effective in increasing muscular endurance, reducing body fat percentage, and even improving cardiovascular fitness within a limited time.

The greatest aspect of micro workouts is their versatility. Despite having numerous activities within the day, micro workout sessions can be completed before work, during lunch, or even after a long day and still help improve fitness levels without consuming significant time. Even when shortened in duration, micro workouts provide the same effects as doing long duration workouts.

THE IMPORTANCE OF NUTRIENT TIMING

Eating the right foods at the right times can have a big impact on your fitness. Pre workout and post workout meal consumption with adequate hydration indeed serves as fuel for the body and helps attain the desired outcomes.

Before your workout: An exercise session requires good amount of energy, which is why your pre workout meal must contain the required fuel. A balanced meal must be consumed 30-60 mins before the workout. The meal should provide sufficient carbs to aid energy, proteins for muscle repair, alongside a smaller quantity of fat. Wholegrain bread with peanut butter and bananas exemplifies this perfectly. A light snack like a smoothie with some protein powder and fruit can be consumed if you’re doing a quick micro workout. Avoid oily or heavy snacks and meals before workouts, as they will sap energy and make you feel tired.

During your workout: Micro workouts of short duration require hydration which can be obtained by drinking plain water. While maintaining an exercise session longer than 30 minutes, it is suggested to drink electrolyte drinks to replace minerals lost through sweat. But for most quick sessions, sticking to water is enough.

After your workout: Post workout, there's a need to refuel the body. Nutrition is essential in muscle recovery and rebuilding. Aim to eat a meal or snack with protein and carbs within 30 minutes to 1 hour after completing the workout. A fruit and protein shake or a small chicken salad with rice works great.

Foods high in protein aid in muscle repair and building. Lean meats and eggs are great, and for a plant-based option, there's tofu. Carbs, in the form of sweet potatoes or brown rice, help replenish energy that was utilized during the workout.

Whether you’re busy or just want a faster way to get in shape, micro workouts along with good nutrition – before, during, and after exercises – can, ultimately, help you reach your fitness goals more efficiently.

Jashan Vij is a health & fat loss coach based in Ludhiana.