Maximize your fitness efficiency with micro workouts and nutrition. Here’s how
SummaryIf you're a busy professional, doing micro workouts for short 5-15 spells are good. Add nutrient timing to the equation - eating the right nutrients at the right time - for maximum benefits
Given the frantic pace of modern life, a busy schedule can make it difficult to dedicate time to working out regularly. Micro workouts are useful in such a scenario. These exercises can be performed anywhere in short durations and involve short, vigorous movements. With proper nutrient timing—eating the right nutrients at the right time—micro workouts can help you leverage your fitness efficiency. Let's now look at how incorporating both the habits can be beneficial for you.