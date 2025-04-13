Maximize your fitness efficiency with micro workouts and nutrition. Here’s how

Before your workout: An exercise session requires good amount of energy, which is why your pre workout meal must contain the required fuel. A balanced meal must be consumed 30-60 mins before the workout. The meal should provide sufficient carbs to aid energy, proteins for muscle repair, alongside a smaller quantity of fat. Wholegrain bread with peanut butter and bananas exemplifies this perfectly. A light snack like a smoothie with some protein powder and fruit can be consumed if you’re doing a quick micro workout. Avoid oily or heavy snacks and meals before workouts, as they will sap energy and make you feel tired.