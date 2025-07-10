How getting your meal flow right can boost energy, aid gut health
The order in which you eat your food – raw vegetables first, complex carbs in the end – can influence how your body digests, absorb nutrients, and maintain energy. Here's a guide to help you
We exist in a time where numbers rule the conversation—calories, macros, step counts, and the weighing scale. But true nutrition goes beyond all that data. It’s not just about what you remove from your plate, but what you invite in—nourishment, intention, and rhythm. It's essential to understand that food isn’t just fuel. It’s medicine. It’s memory. It’s how your body communicates healing at the deepest cellular level.