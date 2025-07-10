How getting your meal flow right can boost energy, aid gut health

MEAL GAPS AND EARLY DINNERS

Your body isn’t designed to be digesting food all the time. It needs breaks—just like you do. Leaving 3 to 4 hours between meals gives your system time to reset, regulate blood sugar, and naturally detox. And when you have dinner earlier—ideally 2 to 3 hours before bedtime—you allow your gut to wind down, so your body can focus on deep repair and cellular healing through the night. These aren’t big changes, but they create powerful shifts. It’s how the body breathes, balances, and begins to heal—one meal at a time.