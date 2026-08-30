How to measure your fitness like elite athletes

Fitness science has also come a long way since 2017, but it doesn’t mean the yo-yo test is irrelevant. It just means there are other ways to make sure a professional athlete is fit to play a gruelling sport. One of these is the Bronco test. It follows the same shuttle-running principals, but is possibly easier to understand. Here the markers are placed 20m, 40m, and 60m from the starting point. The task is to run to the 20m cone and back, then run to the 40m cone and back, and then go for the cone 60m away and run back. That would be one set. Completing five sets without rest is the goal, which would mean running 1200m in total. Advanced to elite athletes can finish this under five minutes but anything under even six minutes would be a really good marker of your fitness.