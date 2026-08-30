How to measure your fitness like elite athletes

In a country like India, where cricket dominates most sporting discussions, it’s no surprise that there’s a constant discussion on yo-yo tests and whether they are a metric on which team selections must be based. While the fitness test is not limited just to cricket, the yo-yo test is now nearly 10 years old in its application in the subcontinent when India’s strength and conditioning coach Shankar Basu introduced it in 2017 ahead of the tour to Sri Lanka. It was backed by the extremely fitness conscious former captain Virat Kohli and then head coach Ravi Shastri, but there has always been debate around whether it should be a strict criteria when it came to building a team, especially in a sport where fitness was not always the paramount requirement. At least not above technique and temperament.