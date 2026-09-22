How a medical-grade sleep test compares with wearable trackers

The days of tracking daily steps are passé. The two things that people want to keep a check on today are metabolic or cardiovascular age and sleep. These have emerged as better indicators of sound health and are tied to the current longevity obsession. Little wonder that the first thing people do when they wake up is check their smart watches and screen-less tracker apps to find how much and how well they slept the preceding night. But are these trackers accurate? To answer this question, I underwent a medical grade Level 1 sleep test using the Grael Polysomnography machine. I wore a Garmin Forerunner 265S, Google’s newly-launched FitBit Air, the first generation Apple Watch SE and an Oura Ring 4 while undergoing the sleep test to compare the accuracy of these devices in tracking sleep. I left out Apple Watch SE as it is a dated model and Apple recently updated its watch line-up and Apple Health app.
The medical grade sleep test
I was instructed to finish dinner before 9pm, not consume any alcohol, wash my hair and avoid hair products on the day of the test. After quizzing me on my ailments and medications, a technician pulled out a box-like device, lots of wires and cables, a tube of cream, a tub of jelly and a roll of sticky tape. Around 10pm, he started inspecting my skull and applied the cream at various spots from back of the head to the front.
All in all 21 leads or sensors were stuck on my body. A cannula, mic and position sensor were attached to the box-like polysomnography machine. In the end, a pulse oximeter was clipped onto my index finger to measure blood oxygen levels. Overall, it took about 100 minutes to wire me up for the sleep test. And now, attached to all those wires and sensors, I was expected to sleep (all for scientific verification). No pressure, then.
The 10 leads on the head are EEG (electroencephalogram) cables that scan the brainwaves to gauge the different stages of sleep while the two next to the eyes are EOG (electrooculogram) to track Rapid Eye Movement (REM, the sleep stage in which we dream). Those on and above the chin track facial muscle are EMG (electromyogram) leads to track muscular activity especially for those who sleep talk and the four leg cables track leg movements, which contributes to sleep quality.
The microphone listens for snoring, the cannula tracks breathing and oxygen intake, the thermistor keeps track of the body temperature, position sensor monitors movements and two straps track the rise and fall of stomach and chest during breathing. The video recording is used mainly for those who complain of sleep walking. A technician sits outside all night in front of a monitor keeping an eye on all vitals and what is effectively a live-streaming of the subject sleeping.
I fell asleep shortly after 11:30pm, while lying on my back, too scared to pull any lead off. I didn’t move much, consciously even in my sleep, that I was attached to way too many wires. Unable to turn to my side, my back eventually started hurting. In the end, it was lower back pain that woke me up. To end the sleep test, I was asked to raise my hand and wave. I did so at 5:52 am. For the next 20 minutes, the technician applied rubbing alcohol on all the sticky tapes and patiently took all leads off of me.
The tracker test
“You have no issues at all, you sleep well,” declared Dr S.P. Rai, consultant for pulmonary medicine at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, handing over a detailed 7-page report later that evening. Of the total 6 hours and 40 minutes in bed, I slept for 5 hours 56.5 minutes. REM sleep was 45.5 minutes, stage 1 and 2 sleep combined, which indicate slight sleep, was 3 hours and 54 minutes, stage 3 (deep sleep) was 1 hour and 17 minutes and I was awake for 17.5 minutes.
Given the number of sensors, leads and cables required to gather accurate sleep data, there’s no chance any tracker with a couple of sensors in contact with your wrist or finger can match that level of accuracy. The Oura Ring 4 emerged the best sleep tracker among the lot coming the closest to the medical grade readings for total sleep 5 hours 29 minutes), light sleep (3 hours 36 minutes) and time in bed (6 hours 23 minutes). The Garmin Forerunner 265S overcompensated showing I had slept 7 hours 22 minutes (I wish) while the Google FitBit Air’s reading of 4 hours 23 minutes of sleep would give me sleepless nights if I didn’t know better.