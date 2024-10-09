What’s pushing the steady rise of ‘mushroom wellness’?

As the quest for holistic health solutions continues to gain momentum, one natural remedy is currently emerging as a front runner: mushrooms. Renowned for their rich nutritional profile, mushrooms are celebrated for their ability to regulate blood sugar levels, enhance brain function, and improve heart and bone health among their other benefits. In recent years, exotic varieties of the fungus such as Reishi, Chaga, Lion’s Mane, and Cordyceps have captured the attention of health enthusiasts and experts alike. Brewed into teas and coffees, added to smoothies and soups in the form of powders, and turned into supplements, these remarkable fungi can be thoughtfully integrated into your diet to enhance overall health and well-being.

Tarun Ahuja, founder of And Fungi, a provider of premium home-grown (medicinal and gourmet) mushrooms, emphasises the broad appeal of these edible fungi, noting that nutritionally, they are a powerhouse of essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support immune function, energy levels, and overall health. “Mushrooms like Reishi, Chaga, and Lion’s Mane are revered for their adaptogenic properties, which help the body adapt to stress and restore balance," he adds. Shiitake, Turkey Tail, Maitake, Oyster and Tremella are other mushroom varieties that are recognised for their medicinal potency.

While the use of mushroom as medicine is ancient, ongoing research by scientific community is increasingly backing it. For instance, a 2023 study conducted by researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia along with scientists in South Korea proved the cognitive benefits of Lion’s Mane, linking it to improved brain health. A 2016 study on Cordyceps, Effect of Cordyceps sinensis on Exercise Performance in Healthy Older Subjects, found that it had the ability to enhance athletic performance in individuals by increasing their oxygen uptake and endurance.

In addition to their health benefits, mushrooms are also lauded for their sustainability. “Mushrooms are an environmentally-friendly choice because they require minimal resources to grow," Ahuja says before adding, “Their versatility allows them to be easily integrated into our daily diets, whether as fresh ingredients, in dried forms, or extracts, making them suitable for everything from dietary supplements to gourmet dishes."

Cognitive Boost

It’s the steadily rising momentum of mushroom wellness combined with curiosity among health enthusiasts everywhere that pushed Richa Jaggi and Shivam Singhee, founders of Delhi-based medical cannabis wellness startup, Awshad, to venture into this emerging category as well. Their catalogue currently features Calmashroom, a cannabis-infused supplement with Cordyceps, and Myndshroom, a capsule designed to support brain health through a blend of three medicinal mushrooms: Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps and L-Thianine.

“An increasing demand for natural, plant-based health products and treatments, and a growing shift from chemical-based synthetic medicines is pushing (medicinal) mushrooms’ popularity as alternative solutions to manage stress and strengthen the body's immunity," says Jaggi. Citing an example of a recent trend, she says, “Cordyceps sinensis, a rare and expensive mushroom originally used in traditional Chinese medicine for its athletic performance-enhancing effect, is gaining a lot of popularity and being used by today’s athletes and health enthusiasts."

Ayurveda vs Modern science

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, both Ayurveda and modern medicine recognise the health benefits of mushrooms, although they approach them from different perspectives. “Ayurveda acknowledges the medicinal value of mushrooms while consumed in moderate doses, but due to their potential to lower mental clarity when overconsumed, it classifies them as tamasic. Modern science, on the other hand, highlights their immune-boosting, antioxidant and adaptogenic properties ," he states.

Ayurveda promotes the use of medicinal mushrooms like Reishi and Cordyceps, Akshar further points out. Besides their adaptogenic properties, these mushrooms enhance vitality, support immune function, and promote longevity when consumed mindfully." Mushrooms, he adds, are also a natural source of vitamin D, making them an excellent supplement for bone health, especially for those with limited sun exposure.

As research expands and consumer preferences evolve, mushrooms are poised to play an increasingly vital role in the wellness landscape.

Akshar acknowledges that the power of these fungi is just beginning to be realised, but cautions, “One needs to be mindful of their usage and dosage to derive maximum benefits and avoid any potential negative effects." “As more people learn about mushrooms and their advantages, its consumption will increase especially in the wellness space, with them being moulded into a variety of innovative products such as gummies and tinctures," Jaggi predicts.