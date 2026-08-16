How to rethink menopause policies

Bengaluru-based Elaine Dsouza, 47, was in her late 30s when she underwent a hysterectomy because of a family history of uterine cancer and fibroids. When Gurugram-based Preeti S, now 60 and the head of a travel company, began menopause at 55, she experienced poor sleep, brain fog and fatigue. These are experiences most women going through menopause and perimenopause can relate to, but most medical professionals and policymakers view them as just an inevitable part of ageing rather than a health transition that requires support.
There are the beginnings of change, though. In January, Maharashtra launched menopause clinics in government hospitals for screening of bone, heart and hormonal health as well as medical and mental health counselling and lifestyle guidance for issues such as disturbed sleep and anxiety. In July, the Tamil Nadu government said it was considering dedicated public health programmes for menopause. Last week, the Karnataka health minister announced plans for “Ruthuthare”, a health programme that would not only provide care for women but also create awareness about the physical and psychological changes associated with menopause.
It’s a conversation that’s been long overdue. According to the UN World Population Prospects 2024 Revision, India had approximately 46 million women aged 45-49 in 2024 and this is projected to grow to approximately 57 million in 2050.
Dr Thejavathy G.V., an obstetrician, gynaecologist and president of the Bengaluru Menopause Society, says although awareness has increased, the larger picture should involve rethinking menopause as a health transition rather than a hormonal event.
For Bengaluru-based Dr Meenakshi Bharath, a retired gynaecologist and fertility specialist, the plans to introduce menopause care into public health programmes is a step towards acknowledging a transitional stage in women’s lives. “Women are living much longer, which means they spend a significant part of their lives in menopause,” she says. “Once periods stop, women experience a range of health conditions, which need particular attention.”
Delhi-based functional medicine and nutrigenomics researcher Tanya Malik Chawla says the policies seem to be planned around symptom management instead of looking at preventative healthcare. “We need policies that recognise the biology of women across different life stages and greater investment in research that closes the evidence gaps.”