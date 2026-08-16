How to rethink menopause policies

There are the beginnings of change, though. In January, Maharashtra launched menopause clinics in government hospitals for screening of bone, heart and hormonal health as well as medical and mental health counselling and lifestyle guidance for issues such as disturbed sleep and anxiety. In July, the Tamil Nadu government said it was considering dedicated public health programmes for menopause. Last week, the Karnataka health minister announced plans for “Ruthuthare”, a health programme that would not only provide care for women but also create awareness about the physical and psychological changes associated with menopause.