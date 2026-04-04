Why men are missing key signs of hormonal disruption

More men are quietly saying the same thing in consultations: “I am working out, I am eating clean, but I still feel off.” They talk about deeper body fat that will not shift, poorer sleep, lower motivation, irritability, reduced drive, and a sense that something has changed, even when life on paper looks fine. What often gets dismissed as stress, burnout, or just aging may sometimes be something else too: a gradual hormonal shift that men rarely talk about openly. Harvard Health notes that testosterone levels decline by about 1.6% per year beginning in the mid-30s, and around 10% to 15% of men aged 60 and older have low testosterone.

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What is andropause The term andropause is commonly used, though the more clinical language is late-onset hypogonadism, or age-related testosterone deficiency. Unlike menopause, this is not an abrupt hormonal switch. It is usually gradual, which is exactly why many men miss it for years. Testosterone often declines slowly with age, and symptoms are not diagnosed based on feeling alone. They need to be looked at alongside proper evaluation and lab testing.

What makes this harder is that symptoms are rarely viewed together. A man may notice lighter sleep, rising abdominal fat, poor recovery, mood changes, and reduced motivation, but still blame himself instead of recognising a larger pattern. Lower testosterone has also been associated with higher body fat, lower bone density, and reduced muscle strength in some men.

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Why it may be showing up earlier Every tired man in their late thirties or early forties does not have andropause. But more men in early middle age may be showing signs of hormonal strain, and their lifestyle has a lot to do with this shift.

I often think of men in their early 40s who come in for consultations. They are training, trying to eat well, and still noticing that their body fat percentage is rising, sleep is broken, and patience is shorter. This conversation is becoming more common. Modern living can be relentless, overstimulating, and often more hormonally disruptive.

Excess abdominal fat is strongly linked with lower testosterone. The Harvard study notes that body fat, especially around the abdomen, can contribute to lower testosterone, and that lifestyle changes can help improve levels. Poor sleep matters too. Sleep apnea and sleep fragmentation are associated with lower testosterone in many middle-aged men. Alcohol, smoking, and vaping add another layer of strain.

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A foundational medicine approach This is exactly why I do not look at men’s hormonal health through one symptom or one lab number. In approaching lifestyle with foundational medicine, we come back to the six non-negotiable pillars: Food Science and nutrient synergy, adequate holistic movement, deep sleep, emotional wellness and mental health, nature including internal and external environment, and spirit and breathwork.

That matters because andropause is not only about declining testosterone. It is also about the environment you are creating in the body every day.

So, the first step is awareness. Be mindful of the symptoms instead of brushing them aside. The second is cleaning up the obvious drains: reduce and limit smoking, vaping, and binge drinking. Protect deep sleep because poor sleep can worsen hormonal disruption. Build and preserve muscle through resistance training. Eat enough protein and prioritise nutrient-dense meals instead of resorting to extremes. Reduce visceral fat gradually through consistency. Spend time in calmer environments. Use breathwork and recovery to support the nervous system and manage stress.

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The key is learning to respect your bio-individuality and working with your body instead of leaning towards fads.

Lifestyle changes such as weight management, exercise, and better sleep can improve testosterone levels in some men and often improve energy, sleep, and recovery even before anything dramatic changes on paper.

Be educated, not influenced We need to know when to stop guessing. If symptoms such as low libido, poor sleep, rising body fat, erectile changes, low mood, fatigue, or poor recovery continue, speak to a qualified doctor. Not every case is testosterone deficiency. Sleep apnea, obesity, diabetes, thyroid dysfunction, depression, and some medications can overlap and look similar. Proper evaluation matters.

But just as importantly, we should aim to be educated, not influenced. Not every reel, podcast clip, or locker-room opinion understands hormones, recovery, or long-term health. This is not about fear. It is about paying attention. Hormonal change is feedback from your body. And when you learn to read the signs early, support the body through the foundations, and seek the right guidance where needed, you have a far better chance at protecting strength, sleep, mood, confidence, and quality of life.

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Luke Coutinho is an integrative lifestyle expert based in Mumbai.