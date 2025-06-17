Why are men ignoring their hormonal health?
Hormones such as testosterone, cortisol, thyroid and even estrogen play critical roles in men’s physical and mental health, but lack of awareness and social conditioning stops them from seeking medical advice or taking hormone tests
For decades, conversations around hormonal health have almost exclusively been centered on women. From PMS to menopause, fluctuating hormones have been recognized as key drivers of mood, metabolism, and emotional well-being—for women. Meanwhile, men’s fatigue, irritability, or sudden dips in libido are often dismissed as consequences of ageing, stress, or just “a rough patch." But growing medical evidence suggests a more complex picture. Hormones such as testosterone, cortisol, thyroid—and even estrogen—play critical roles in men’s physical and mental health too. When these go out of sync, the symptoms can look strikingly similar to common psychiatric conditions, leading to misdiagnoses, inappropriate treatments, and prolonged suffering.