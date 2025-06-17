Why are men ignoring their hormonal health?

A NEW MODEL FOR MEN’S HEALTH

So what would a more proactive, gender-aware model of men’s hormonal health look like? “It starts with awareness," Kharb says. “We need to destigmatize hormonal testing for men, just as we did for women decades ago. Screening should be part of routine checkups, especially for men over 40 or those in sedentary lifestyles." This is particularly critical, as testosterone levels decline naturally by about 1% per year starting at age 30, as reported by Harvard Health Publishing. Gupta agrees adding, “We need more interdisciplinary collaboration. In large hospitals, referrals between psychologists and endocrinologists are becoming more common. But in smaller towns and clinics, this system is broken. Physicians need to be trained to identify hormonal red flags and refer patients early."