Men’s mental health: Why it’s time to reimagine ideas of masculinity
SummaryInstead of promoting tired tropes of hypermasculinity, men need to be encouraged to express their emotions and be vulnerable
The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that depression is the primary cause of disability worldwide. While depression impacts both men and women, men are particularly reluctant to seek help it. In fact, a study on men’s mental health commissioned by Priory, an independent mental health and adult social care provider in the UK, found that while 77% of men polled suffered symptoms of anxiety, stress or depression, 40% of them never spoke to anyone about their mental health. The top three causes for men’s mental health issues, as per the study, were related to their work, finances and health.