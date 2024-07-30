Men’s mental health: Why it’s time to reimagine ideas of masculinity

“I’ve seen many cases where even after being diagnosed with a mental health condition, the person has refused to work on it owing to the fear of judgement," says Kalpesh More, a facilitator and farmer who had initiated Biraadari, an online men’s circle during covid-19. Also, when it comes to men, some common mental health conditions are normalised, notes More. For example, anger issues in men are often ignored as something that needs to be addressed. There is also a significant urban – rural disparity when it comes to access to resources for mental health for men, he observes.