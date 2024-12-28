Menstrual health: What you need to know about period blood clots

A healthy menstrual cycle involves the brain, ovaries and uterus working in close harmony, to facilitate the development of an egg and the endometrium lining of the uterus, in anticipation of a possible pregnancy. In the absence of pregnancy, the endometrial lining is discarded by the body in the form of menstrual flow. While menstrual flow typically passes freely through the cervix and leaves the body, there are times when the flow is interrupted by menstrual clots, which are lumps of coagulated blood or tissue. While the presence of some clots can be considered normal, they can also signal to the presence of a more pressing underlying medical concern.