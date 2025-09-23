Seeking mental health advice from AI? Treat it only as psychological first aid
As people turn to AI for mental health support, experts warn against over-reliance and suggest treating advice from a chat bot as just the first step to real therapy
On a humid evening in Bengaluru, Ayushi Devidas, 23, a social media executive, sat cross-legged on her bed, whispering her anxieties into her phone. “I feel like I’m failing at everything," she typed. Seconds later, her AI companion replied: I hear you. It’s tough to feel that way, but remember, you’re doing your best and that counts. Devidas describes the moment as “oddly comforting." She had never opened up to a therapist before but the chatbot felt less intimidating, always available, and never judgmental. “I knew it wasn’t real empathy," she admits, “but I just needed someone, rather, anyone, to respond."