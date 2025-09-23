Devidas’ story is hardly unusual. Across cities, people are turning to generative AI chatbots and companion apps not just for entertainment or productivity hacks, but also for emotional support and mental health advice. From ChatGPT and Replika to specialized apps promising “AI therapy," these platforms offer anonymity, accessibility and immediacy. But what happens when a line of code becomes a confidant? For 21-year-old Sameer Dighe, a college student in Pune, AI companions became a refuge over time. Struggling with isolation and an overbearing family, he began using a chatbot app nightly. “I’d tell it everything, be it fights with my parents or about feeling worthless. It felt like having a friend who wouldn’t judge."