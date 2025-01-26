Mental health: How old is too old for therapy?

In a telling scene from the recent film, You Hurt My Feelings , a middle-aged man walks into his therapist’s office and remarks on an elderly man exiting the therapist’s office: “If I am in therapy at that age, kill me! The guy’s gonna (sic) drop dead in five seconds. What, he’s gonna (sic) change?"

The real question this scene brings to the fore is: how old is too old for therapy? This is particularly relevant as India’s population ages rapidly. The elderly population (aged 60 and above) is projected to reach a staggering 347 million by 2050—a societal transformation with far-reaching implications. According to the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) India Ageing Report 2023, the proportion of elderly people will double from 10.5% in 2022 to 20.8% in 2050. Despite the growing demand for mental health treatment among older adults, access and utilisation remain strikingly low.

Research highlights several barriers: lack of awareness about mental health services, perceived stigma, and the misconception that certain psychological challenges are just part of “normal" ageing (Livingston & Boyd, 2010; Smyer & Qualls, 1999). These factors contribute to the chronic under-utilisation of mental health care by older adults.

Loneliness, for instance, is a pervasive issue among the elderly. “Among urban elderly, loneliness is a major cause of late-life depression," observes professor Tannistha Samanta, faculty of Sociology at FLAME University. Supporting this view is New Delhi-based IT consultant Sudhakar* (58), who found himself sliding into depression after a tumultuous year marked by a divorce and the loss of his mother. “That year was so tough," he says. “I couldn’t concentrate on my job and constantly felt listless and tired. I was like a zombie."

Sudhakar’s struggles with unresolved emotions—health worries, strained relationships with his children abroad, and an overwhelming sense of loss—led a relative to suggest therapy. “Therapy helped me accept my reality and reassess my short-term goals," he says. “Before, I only wanted to get back with my ex-wife and restore the old family setup. Now, I’ve identified ways to build my relationship with my children independently. Simple actions like weekly calls and planning holidays together have lessened my fears about the future. I’m grateful that someone insisted on therapy."

India’s mental health discourse remains underdeveloped, further complicating access for older adults. “Mental health issues are not only stigmatised but age-related psychosocial conditions are often perceived as ‘normal’ and therefore do not prompt professional treatment," Samanta notes.

This societal attitude is evident in cases like Bengaluru-based Girija Rao, who lost her husband in her late 40s. Overwhelmed by grief, she ignored suggestions to attend Bhagavad Gita discourses. “I was angry with God, so how could I?" she recalls. Instead, she sought a grief counsellor after seeing a post on Instagram. “That decision was life-changing," she says. “My therapist helped me process my loss and realise my potential to survive it. After three to four years of therapy, I felt I could manage on my own. Without counselling, I’d likely still be bitter and angry."

Interestingly, studies indicate that older adults may respond better to psychotherapy than younger age groups. A 2021 study, Older Adults Respond Better to Psychological Therapy than Working-Age Adults, found that older individuals often experience more significant improvements from therapy. The researchers emphasised the importance of increasing access to psychological therapies for older populations, highlighting their untapped potential for recovery.

However, the journey is not without challenges. Mumbai-based Kanika Lamba, 55, recounts her struggle to find a therapist for her octogenarian father, who is plagued by health-related anxieties. “Therapists often dismiss his concerns as age-related, saying there’s nothing they can do," she says. Lamba underscores the dependency older adults have on caregivers for navigating mental health systems. “Family and friends ask why I can’t just listen to him, but they don’t realise he opens up more to his therapist, who has the skills to help him."

This underscores the need for younger generations—often the caregivers—to advocate for mental health services for their ageing parents. “Household surveys focused on older people do inquire about mental illness diagnoses, but response rates remain low," Samanta points out. “Nevertheless, with growing awareness of mental health practices, older individuals may increasingly seek professional care."

Returning to the question of age limits in therapy, mental health experts and geriatric specialists agree: no one is ever too old for therapy. As Sudhakar affirms, “Therapy helps at every stage, especially for those who are not expressive and live in their own world. Like I was."

Jayanthi Madhukar is an independent writer based in Bengaluru.