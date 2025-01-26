Mental health: How old is too old for therapy?
SummaryCurrent conversations around therapy for mental health revolve around youngsters, while reality is that even ageing adults struggle with issues like loneliness. Lounge explores the question: does age matter when seeking therapy?
In a telling scene from the recent film, You Hurt My Feelings, a middle-aged man walks into his therapist’s office and remarks on an elderly man exiting the therapist’s office: “If I am in therapy at that age, kill me! The guy’s gonna (sic) drop dead in five seconds. What, he’s gonna (sic) change?"