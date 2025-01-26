Mental health: How old is too old for therapy?

This societal attitude is evident in cases like Bengaluru-based Girija Rao, who lost her husband in her late 40s. Overwhelmed by grief, she ignored suggestions to attend Bhagavad Gita discourses. “I was angry with God, so how could I?" she recalls. Instead, she sought a grief counsellor after seeing a post on Instagram. “That decision was life-changing," she says. “My therapist helped me process my loss and realise my potential to survive it. After three to four years of therapy, I felt I could manage on my own. Without counselling, I’d likely still be bitter and angry."