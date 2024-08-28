Why mental health support groups are gaining ground and members
SummaryThe transformative power of shared experiences is leading individuals with mental health issues to join support groups
When Rooh (she goes by a single name), a trainee teacher based in Mumbai, first joined a support group for people with borderline personality disorder (BPD), she didn’t expect it to change her life. After years of therapy and medication, she still felt something was missing—a sense of understanding, and acceptance that she couldn’t find in traditional treatment. It wasn’t until she sat in a circle of strangers, all battling the same unpredictable emotional storms that she realised she wasn’t alone. “It was such a relief to regularly connect with a community going through the exact same roller coaster of symptoms that I was," Rooh reflects.