Why mental health support groups are gaining ground and members

When Rooh (she goes by a single name), a trainee teacher based in Mumbai, first joined a support group for people with borderline personality disorder (BPD), she didn’t expect it to change her life. After years of therapy and medication, she still felt something was missing—a sense of understanding, and acceptance that she couldn’t find in traditional treatment. It wasn’t until she sat in a circle of strangers, all battling the same unpredictable emotional storms that she realised she wasn’t alone. “It was such a relief to regularly connect with a community going through the exact same roller coaster of symptoms that I was," Rooh reflects.

This experience is not unique. Across the country, people like Rooh are finding that support groups offer something profoundly transformative—an opportunity to heal through shared experiences. These groups provide a safe haven where the burden of mental illness feels a little lighter because it’s carried together.

Support groups offer a unique form of healing that professional therapy alone might not provide: connection through shared experiences. This sentiment is echoed by Ghazal Khanna, a writer and actor from Mumbai who also found solace in a BPD support group. Khanna describes how the group helped her move from denial to acceptance of her condition. “I met a few people, and I was like, ‘Oh, they seem like normal people who have BPD like me and are talking about very similar experiences," she explains. The support group provided a space where she felt understood and accepted, which was pivotal in her mental health journey.

The power of shared experiences is not limited to specific conditions like BPD. Smritee Paul, a facilitator of various support groups with Mumbai-based mental health organisation, Agatsu Foundation, says these groups help participants feel less isolated. “In these spaces, you find people who have gone through similar struggles, and that creates a bond that is hard to describe. It makes you feel like you’re not alone, and that in itself is incredibly healing," she says.

Moderated by experts

While peer support is invaluable, the presence of expert moderation ensures that the group remains a safe and supportive space.

Dr. Amit Malik, founder & CEO of Amaha Health, a mental health services platform, emphasises the significance of having professionals guide these groups. “Support groups are an important adjunct to therapy and psychiatry," he notes. “They help people feel less alone, more connected, and a part of something larger than themselves" .

At Amaha Health, the support groups are tailored to address specific mental health conditions such as addiction, depression, OCD and ADHD, as well as to support marginalised communities like the LGBTQIA+ population. These groups are moderated by therapists who not only facilitate discussions but also provide psychoeducation, helping participants better understand and manage their conditions. This professional oversight ensures that the information shared is accurate and that the environment remains non-judgmental and supportive.

Shweta Srinivasan, a practising therapist and co-founder of TheMindClan.com, Mumbai underscores the importance of creating a safe space in support groups.

“A crucial aspect of moderating support groups is ensuring that everyone feels heard and validated. We use various therapeutic approaches, such as empathy and unconditional positive regard, to create an environment where participants can freely express themselves without fear of judgement," she explains. This approach not only helps participants feel safe but also empowers them to take an active role in their healing process.

In these spaces, you find people who have gone through similar struggles, and that creates a bond that is hard to describe. It makes you feel like you’re not alone, and that in itself is incredibly healing. -Smritee Paul

Creative approaches to support

Support groups are not monolithic but can be dynamic spaces. Organisations such as Mithra Trust in Bengaluru are pioneering creative approaches to mental health support. Bhairavi Prakash, the founder of Mithra Trust, discusses their focus on moving away from clinical labels, and instead embracing universal human experiences through their ‘The Meh’ sessions. These sessions provide a safe space for participants to discuss their feelings and experiences without the pressure of medical diagnosis.

Mithra Trust’s approach includes art-based tools, doodling, writing affirmations, and guided self-reflection, all designed to help participants connect with their emotions and practice self-care in a supportive community. This method has resonated with many, as it offers a form of expression that goes beyond words, making it accessible to a broader audience, including those with visible and invisible disabilities. Prakash emphasises that these creative spaces are particularly important in a country like India, where the stigma around mental health remains a significant barrier.

Richa Vashista, a mental health professional and founder of Leher Mental Health, Mumbai echoes the importance of these creative approaches. Her support group, Summertime Madness, specifically caters to individuals with BPD. Richa notes that the group provides a space where participants can share their experiences, learn new coping mechanisms, and feel a sense of belonging. “For many participants, this is the first time they’ve felt truly accepted for who they are, without the need to filter their thoughts or emotions," she says.

Overcoming challenges

Support groups face several challenges in ensuring consistent participation and overcoming logistical barriers. Dr. Malik points out that in-person groups often struggle with attendance due to participants’ busy schedules and the demands of daily life. To address this, Amaha Health has introduced hybrid models that combine online and in-person meetings, providing flexibility while maintaining engagement .

Another significant challenge is in the hesitation many people feel when first joining a support group. This initial barrier can be daunting, especially for those who have never participated in such a setting before.

Khanna shares her own experience, advising newcomers to take the leap despite their reservations. “It is going to be a long process, but the community you find is worth it. The support group offers a unique blend of healing and acceptance that is often hard to find elsewhere," she explains . Srinivasan also discusses the challenge of maintaining a safe space in online support groups. “The anonymity of online spaces can sometimes lead to people sharing unverified information or engaging in behaviour that might not be conducive to the group’s goals. As moderators, we have to be vigilant and gently guide the conversation back to a productive place," she says.

Success stories

The impact of support groups on mental health recovery is profound and varied. At Mithra Trust, feedback from participants and mental health professionals alike has been positive. Dr. Malik shares that Amaha Health’s support groups have seen the user base grow to over 50,000 members. “Many of our members have shared how the group has helped them develop healthier coping mechanisms," says Vashista underscoring the critical role that support groups play in enabling mental health care.

Divya Naik is a Mumbai-based writer.