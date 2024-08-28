Why mental health support groups are gaining ground and members

Khanna shares her own experience, advising newcomers to take the leap despite their reservations. “It is going to be a long process, but the community you find is worth it. The support group offers a unique blend of healing and acceptance that is often hard to find elsewhere," she explains . Srinivasan also discusses the challenge of maintaining a safe space in online support groups. “The anonymity of online spaces can sometimes lead to people sharing unverified information or engaging in behaviour that might not be conducive to the group’s goals. As moderators, we have to be vigilant and gently guide the conversation back to a productive place," she says.