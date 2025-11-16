‘We need mental health festivals across the country’: Rohini Nilekani

According to Dr Pratima Murthy, director of NIMHANS, themed wellness festivals are an effective way to educate audiences and spark open conversations. “The spirit of doing an event of this scale is that it looks at an entire spectrum of people and tells them they shouldn’t hesitate to get help when they need it. It helps remove the stigma attached to mental health," she says. Many misconceptions also get addressed in the process, including the belief that one must be in control of their mind at all times. “No, you don’t," she adds. Nilekani agrees. “The goal is to show people that we are all on a spectrum. While some may have it worse and some may have it better, we are all in this together."