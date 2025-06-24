In Delhi, Gen Z is touching grass to counter brain rot

Screen fatigue has affected us all but it’s Gen Z, the digital natives born between 1997 and 2012, who are consciously doing something about it. They’re touching grass—internet speak for going offline and taking in the world outside—to counter brain rot, an effect of excessive consumption of digital content. And this means a return to the basics: They’re joining book clubs, heritage walks and communities, and going on solo dates to log off.

The 23-year-old founders of community-focused book club, Delhi Reads, Molina Singh and Paridhi Puri, created the community to foster a free offline space for discussions about culture. Puri, a development finance professional, says people need an offline outlet to discuss their online lives too. “Our media landscape is so saturated that we are constantly told by the algorithm what books to read or TV shows or movies to watch. We are rapidly consuming but don’t get the time to reflect on what we are reading or watching," Puri explains.

Increasing digitization, anti-intellectualism and our consumption patterns being extremely online were some of the reasons behind starting Delhi Reads, says Singh whose day job is as a content marketing strategist at YouTube India. “You can’t run away from this digitization but you can choose to willingly touch grass," says Singh, adding, “We can see the advent of communities all over India, if not the world. People are engaging not only in book clubs like ours, but film clubs, run clubs, communities like baking classes. Everything is becoming a community initiative because people are increasingly lonely because of digitization."

Inspired by a New York-based community, social media consultant Manisha Kalra, 29, started City Girls Who Walk Delhi in 2023 to host free walks and paid workshops and discussions to find ways to socialise and connect with people. “When you’re walking and meeting new people, it’s hard to be on your phone because you have to be physically present. It brings a sense of mindfulness," Kalra says. Gen Z, which forms a large proportion of her audience, have expressed concerns about spending most of their weekends online and community activities push them to put their screens away. “We want to make things with our hands, be present, listen to new things and interact with people offline," she says.

View Full Image Members at a Delhi Reads session.

Offline spaces are trying to capture the attention of a younger demographic. At the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in Saket a number of young visitors lined up in May to see Caravaggio's Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy, along with a VR experience, and Indian painter Gulammohammed Sheikh’s recent art exhibition. It became a place for solo dates, friend meet-ups and a way to disconnect from the virtual world.

Visiting the exhibition with her partner, Sulagna, a 25-year-old MBA student studying in Gurugram, says screen time and social media impact her productivity and mental health yet she has FOMO, or fear of missing out, when she tries to cut her screen time. “If I’m going to a restaurant, the first thing I’ll do is, instead of being in the moment, I'll take a picture because I don’t want people to think I’m not doing enough," she says. She does try to log off by going out alone for a meal or to walk around the mall. “I love going to Dilli Haat, that’s the kind of place for me where you can keep your phone away and enjoy."

Another community in Delhi that encourages touching grass is South Delhi Meet-up Community (SDMC), which organizes free activities focused on physical and mental wellness. Founded in April 2024 by UN employee Brijesh Prasad, 34, activities include board games, frisbee, book club, anime club, music club, and art club to allow people to find their niche within the community. It has gathered 1,000 members with about 300-400 actively joining events each month. “Half the members are in the age range of 18-25, with another large chunk being under 30. Gen Z in particular is seeking activities to socialize in person, outside of their usual circles and away from the partying scene," Prasad explains. Niche groups allow connections with like-minded people with similar hobbies.

Aswin Nair, a fresher at Delhi University, believes it’s difficult to completely log off since academics too is technology-dependent. “When I want to disconnect, I play football, spend time with friends, or practice ukulele or guitar," he says. Relaxing in nature for him is heading to Sunder Nursery, the heritage park in the heart of Delhi.

Communities are also growing around mental health support. Harsheen Kaur Vohra, 26, who has a background in psychology and four years of experience facilitating support group sessions, runs Belong in Delhi, which focuses on guided conversations and creative activities. “Gen Z is who we build for and often, who we build with. Many of our facilitators are from Gen Z, so the space feels familiar and welcoming," Vohra said, adding that Gen Z actively wants to log off. Started in August 2024, the community provides a safe space to slow down, unplug from the digital noise, and be human with other humans. “Gen Z has shown up in the most beautiful, wholehearted way. They come with honesty, sit through tough conversations, hold space for each other’s experiences, and show a kind of compassion that feels far beyond their years," she says.

Sameera Khan, 27, a counselling psychologist based in Bengaluru, says, spending too much time online leads to less physical activity and sleep, which affects mental health. “Gen Z has been shaped by a world of constant stimulation—affecting not only how they process information but also their focus and impulse control. The more time we spend on screens, the harder it is to focus or feel refreshed, which just creates more stress and fatigue." Khan suggests taking small steps to log off and imposing a digital curfew an hour before sleep and after waking up. The goal isn’t to avoid screens completely, but to be more aware of how and when you’re using them, she says.

Sara Siddiqui is a Delhi-based freelance journalist writing about culture, lifestyle and gender.

