In Delhi, Gen Z is touching grass to counter brain rot
Youngsters in the Capital are putting their screens away and joining activity clubs to make real-world connections
Screen fatigue has affected us all but it’s Gen Z, the digital natives born between 1997 and 2012, who are consciously doing something about it. They’re touching grass—internet speak for going offline and taking in the world outside—to counter brain rot, an effect of excessive consumption of digital content. And this means a return to the basics: They’re joining book clubs, heritage walks and communities, and going on solo dates to log off.