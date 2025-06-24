In Delhi, Gen Z is touching grass to counter brain rot

Visiting the exhibition with her partner, Sulagna, a 25-year-old MBA student studying in Gurugram, says screen time and social media impact her productivity and mental health yet she has FOMO, or fear of missing out, when she tries to cut her screen time. “If I’m going to a restaurant, the first thing I’ll do is, instead of being in the moment, I'll take a picture because I don’t want people to think I’m not doing enough," she says. She does try to log off by going out alone for a meal or to walk around the mall. “I love going to Dilli Haat, that’s the kind of place for me where you can keep your phone away and enjoy."