How therapy is helping athletes stay in the game

It was a moment that stunned the world. During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, stepped back from several events, citing mental health concerns. For many, this was an unexpected decision from a champion known for her fierce competitiveness and unmatched skills. But for Biles, it was a necessary act of self-preservation. “I have to focus on my mental health," she told reporters, her voice carrying the weight of years of pressure, expectation and scrutiny. In that moment, Biles brought the oft-hidden struggles of athletes into the global spotlight. Biles returned to the 2024 Olympics to win a clutch of medals.