According to Daniel, one of the main problems the LGBTQ+ community in India faces is the absence of a stable social structure. “Since same-sex marriages aren’t legal in India, unlike heterosexual people, we don't have milestones like getting married and having kids. This tends to take a huge toll on our mental health," he says. Soham concurs. “Since these milestones are absent for us, the onus of creating a structure falls on us," he says. He also resonates with Daniel when he says that it is quite difficult, yet important, to find a therapist who is queer-sensitised and understands problems of the community. Finding that therapist, as Daniel notes, is not easy. “One goes through numerous therapists, before landing on someone who understands you and suits your needs." After seeking therapy for five years, he reveals that he's only recently found a counsellor who “understands me, what I am going through and helps me accordingly."