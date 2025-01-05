Mental wellness through fitness: 10 simple habits that can make a big impact

The beginning of the year is a good time to inculcate simple habits that can improve your life. Here are 10 simple yet effective habits that you can add to your daily routine

Stress, anxiety, depression and burnout have becoming increasingly common today. And instant gratification - an unavoidable hazard of our times – often leads to an overload of dopamine that inadvertently affects our mental toughness and overall well-being. While therapy, medication, and mindfulness are valuable, the benefits of physical fitness for mental well-being are often overlooked.

Science has established a strong link between physical activity and mental health. Exercise promotes better sleep, reduces fatigue, and enhances cognitive function, all contributing to a positive mental state. You don’t need intense workouts to experience these benefits; even small, consistent changes can have a profound impact. Here are 10 practical ways to boost your mental well-being through fitness and lifestyle adjustments.

Also read: Fitness: 5 low-impact recreational sports for healthy aging #1 Build good habits gradually Improving one's physical or mental health is a long-term process that requires patience and consistency. Habits form when activities are performed daily and become second nature. Start small, choose one habit to develop and commit to it every day. It often helps to combine a new habit with an old one. For instance, doing something new right after waking up or before sleeping, or even after a meal. Over time, the new habit would require less effort and feel more natural.

#2 Set realistic goals Begin with small, realistic, achievable goals to build confidence and bring a sense of accomplishment. For instance, committing to a 10–20-minute activity daily is more sustainable than attempting an intense regimen that’s hard to maintain.

#3 Incorporate movement into your day Movement improves blood circulation, benefiting both the body and brain. If you don’t exercise regularly, start by walking for at least 10 minutes after meals. These light, comfortable walks can reduce stiffness, aid digestion, control post-meal sugar spike and gradually become a healthy habit. Adjust the duration based on your comfort level, and increase it as you go along.

#4 Get morning sunlight exposure Exposure to bright sunlight early in the morning helps regulate your circadian rhythm, which helps in melatonin production in the evening and promotes better sleep. Step outside of the house or to the terrace, balcony or simply sit by a window to absorb natural light. Pair this with light exercises or a short walk for added benefits.

#5 Start exercising Exercise releases endorphins, the body's "feel-good" hormones, which reduce stress and improve mood. It also lowers cortisol levels in the long run, which helps in managing stress. Moderate activities like walking, Pilates, yoga, or swimming can make a significant difference and can be easily incorporated by a beginner. Activities that challenge endurance, such as resistance training or long distance running help build resilience and enhance coping mechanisms.

Also read: Fitness: Why women should take creatine supplements

#6 Join group activities or sports Group fitness classes or team sports provide a social dimension to exercise. Social interaction boosts mood, while shared goals increase motivation and create a sense of belonging—essential for mental well-being.

#7 Practice meditation and mindful breathing Mindful breathing and meditation calm the mind, reduce anxiety, and enhance mental clarity. Even a few minutes of controlled breathing daily can improve emotional regulation and promote relaxation.

#8 Eat to nourish the body A balanced diet supports both physical and mental health. Include whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, walnuts, and flax seeds, are particularly beneficial for brain health. B vitamins, found in whole grains, nuts, leafy greens, citrus fruits, and dairy products among others, are crucial for neurological functions.

#9 Stay hydrated Dehydration can lead to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Make hydration a priority by drinking water consistently throughout the day. Instead of consuming large amounts at once, spread your intake evenly.

#10 Establish a bedtime routine Sleep is essential for mental and physical recovery. To improve sleep quality, avoid blue-light-emitting devices before bed, ensure your sleeping environment is dark and cool, and establish a consistent bedtime. As stated in #4, morning light exposure plays a critical role in resetting your sleep cycle.

Improving mental well-being doesn’t require drastic changes. Small, consistent efforts, such as incorporating movement, focusing on nutrition, and practising mindfulness, can significantly enhance your quality of life. By prioritising fitness and self-care, you can build resilience, reduce stress, and cultivate a healthier, happier mindset. As always, note that these healthy habits are not a substitute for professional medical advice, practice them alongside professional medical treatment.

This article was written by fitness & sports nutritionist and Pilardio instructor Mitushi Ajmera.

