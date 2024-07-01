Understanding metabolic syndrome, a condition affecting 1 in 3 Indians
SummaryA recent report by JIPMER Puducherry found a rising incidence of metabolic syndrome among Indians caused by sedentary lifestyles, less exercise and unhealthy eating habits
Do you sometimes look at an old photograph and wistfully wonder how did the days of no medication or health check-ups, well defined chin, a much smaller waistline and that feeling of invincibility slip away from you? Well, you aren’t the only one.
One in three Indians between the age of 30-39 years suffers from metabolic syndrome, which includes conditions such as abdominal obesity (that cursed potbelly!), insulin resistance, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia that directly increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and all-cause mortality. “With the increasing trend of sedentary lifestyle, we are seeing a lot of patients coming with fatty liver, dyslipidemia, hypertension, diabetes and obesity, which are a part of metabolic disorders. Earlier, the incidence of these diseases were seen after people turned 40. However, nowadays we see people in their late 20s coming in with them," says Dr Ajay Agarwal, director of internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida.