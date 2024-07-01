Understanding metabolic syndrome, a condition affecting 1 in 3 Indians

Delhi-based food tech and sports nutrition entrepreneur Karan Sarin, 42, started testing how Indian foods impacted his blood glucose levels using a continuous glucose monitor. He began posting about it on Instagram as @Sweetreactions to help his friends eat better. Citing Peter Attia’s bestsellerOutlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, he says in order to live a healthy life, it is important to do things that would help prevent metabolic syndrome and age-related diseases instead of treating them. “What we eat and do over the long term plays a significant role in it, so it is important to know what foods work for you and what don’t," says Sarin, who is neither diabetic nor a medical professional. If you are in your 20s and reading this, it would be in your interest to do something about your future health now rather than wait till problems start appearing.