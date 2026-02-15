The micro beauty rituals that calm us in public

Saloni Dubey, 29, a Hyderabad-based publicist, recalls an incident while waiting for an interview to begin. She was distracted by a nagging thought: her elbows felt dry. The cure for regaining her focus was to rub a hand cream until the sensation faded. “It’s not anxiety,” she says and adds, “Just a minor disturbance that disappears when I take a moment for myself. It helps me feel grounded and present.” Micro self -care rituals like applying lip balm, hand cream, facial mists, nail oils, or solid perfumes aren’t just about vanity, but subtle ways to reset the nervous system.

Advertisement

Clinical psychologist Rupa Chaubal explains that these actions can feel either grounding or empowering, depending on the situation. “Self-grooming behaviours are closely linked to reduced anxiety and increased self-confidence,” she says. “Engaging in small, repetitive acts can help people feel more in control in social situations, especially when they feel on edge or aware of being judged.”

Psychodermatology helps explain why this practice works. "Small, repetitive grooming acts are self-regulatory behaviors. When the mind or body feels overwhelmed, they send reassuring signals to the nervous system. The skin isn’t just a barrier, it communicates constantly with the brain,” notes Dr. Mohammad Jafferany, professor of psychodermatology and psychiatry at Central Michigan University College of Medicine in the US and scientific advisor of the beauty brand SEREKO. "Subtle sensory cues—a soft texture, gentle scent, or light pressure—can quiet mental tension, slow heart rate and help people feel more grounded even in public spaces. Brief rituals, like patting a cream or massaging a balm, can trigger the body’s natural rhythm of reassurance,” he adds.

Advertisement

Also Read | The case for slower tech in a connected world

EMOTIONAL RESET IN A SPRITZ Chef Karishma Sakhrani, 38, based between Mumbai and Dubai, reaches for lipstick to recalibrate during long, busy days. “I usually feel tired and scattered between meetings, but a quick swipe of a familiar shade helps me feel more put together,” she says. The motion creates a brief pause, restoring focus almost unconsciously. Chaubal notes physical appearance has always played a role in social interaction. “Across cultures, we naturally respond more positively to people who appear well-groomed and confident,” she says. “These rituals can be seen as proactive behaviours to reduce the stress of being judged and the pressure of being liked.”

Delhi-based makeup artist and creator Srishti Jain, 33, leans on scent for calm and confidence. Growing up, her mother would spritz perfume on her before school performances, leaving her feeling prepared and steady. Today, she keeps a solid perfume in her bag and car. In socially awkward moments, she rubs it into her palms and feels calmer. “People notice it, ask what I’m wearing, and it breaks the ice,” she says. For Jain, fragrance connects memory, comfort and composure in one simple ritual.

Advertisement

Even practical habits, like a hand cream or sanitizer, serve the same purpose. Moisturising dry skin helps Dubey feel in control and present in shared spaces. Over time, she noticed these small gestures intensify during moments of mental noise or overstimulation, quietly grounding her without ever being formally acknowledged as coping tools.

INVISIBLE COPING MECHANISMS Pune-based creative producer Manasi Thorat, 23, describes her lip balm as a mini reset on hectic days. On a chaotic shoot, she often steps aside to apply it, creating a moment to anchor herself. “It makes me feel more powerful, like I can get through the rest of the day,” she says. It is discreet enough for professional spaces where visible emotion is restricted. According to Chaubal, such behaviours are especially common in environments where expressing stress may be counterproductive. “In competitive or high-pressure settings, these small rituals become self-reassuring,” she says. “They help people project that they have things under control, even when they don’t feel that way internally.”

Advertisement

Jafferany notes that micro rituals often arise subconsciously, before they are recognised as coping strategies. “The body seeks regulation through sensation and rhythm first,” he says and explains, “This leads to awareness, A ritual becomes concerning only if calm feels impossible without it, or if it escalates and interferes with daily functioning.” Chaubal echoes this caution. “When a habit starts to feel more like constant correction than care, or when someone believes they are not socially acceptable without these rituals, it’s something to pay attention to,” she says. “If social anxiety feels unrelenting, these mechanisms may stop being helpful and instead reinforce insecurity.”

With beauty brands increasingly framing products as “calming” or “emotional support,” Jafferany advises consumers to choose products that are gentle and protect the skin’s natural moisture barrier and minimise irritation. Overly fragranced or aggressive formulations can increase skin stress, undermining the calm they promise. The most effective rituals complement the body’s natural instincts, and they are subtle, sensory as well as personal.

Advertisement

Anoushka Madan is a Mumbai-based freelance lifestyle writer.