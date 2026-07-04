Why midlife travellers are choosing wellness retreats over beach holidays

At 51, Geetanjali Kumar was tired of conventional holidays. She had done the trips to Bangkok, the shopping and the spa treatments squeezed between plans. But she was searching for something more from her next vacation. “I wanted to put myself under caregiving hands who could look after me with healthy food and a relaxing routine,” she says.
Kumar, based in Mumbai, is a working mother dealing with grief, caregiving fatigue, weight gain and what she describes as the exhaustion of “always running like a machine”. A few months ago, instead of going for a beach holiday, she went to Kshemavana, a wellness retreat outside Bengaluru and checked into a private cottage. After an initial consultation, she was given a schedule to follow.
Like Kumar, a growing number of midlife travellers are redefining their holiday goals. Poor sleep, hormonal changes, burnout, metabolic concerns and questions of purpose are making them seek something more structured. This is where a wellness retreat steps in.
Ghaziabad-based psychologist Abha Singh says midlife is the phase when people take a long pause to look at the life they have built. “Somewhere in the forties, the architecture of that life is largely in place, and a different kind of question emerges: Is this what I actually wanted?” They are seeking places for self reflection as well as address age-related transformations.
Today, wellness retreats are helping people navigate this phase. Dr Ravi Parihar, of Tulah Clinical Wellness in Kerala, says, “Guests increasingly seek support for perimenopause, menopause, post-burnout recovery, healthy and preparing for major milestones such as turning 50 or 60. Poor sleep is the most frequent concern, followed by fatigue, weight gain, hormonal changes, chronic stress, anxiety and declining energy.” Programmes begin with medical consultations, diagnostics, lifestyle assessments and wellbeing evaluations, and may combine nutrition, movement, physiotherapy, sleep optimisation, Ayurveda, mindfulness, breathwork and emotional support.
Vickum Nawagamuwage, founder of Santani Wellness Kandy in Sri Lanka, has seen this shift. His retreat addresses these issues through adaptive wellness that includes personalised Ayurvedic consultation, nutrition, restorative therapies, movement, meditation, hydrotherapy and nervous-system regulation.
Gynaecologist Dr Nidhi Kurkal says awareness of perimenopause and menopause is improving in urban India, but many women still do not recognise their symptoms as hormonerelated. Perimenopause can “creep up on you so slowly that you don’t always realise your body is changing”, she says. Abhilash K Ramesh, of Kairali - The Ayurvedic Healing Village in Kerala, notes around 80% of women arrive describing nighttime waking, irritability, stubborn weight gain and brain fog, without using the words perimenopause or menopause.
The midlife retreat is not only a woman’s story. When Subha Bhattacharyay retired from Microsoft at 53, he saw himself as between careers: perhaps returning to corporate life, starting something of his own or working in philanthropy. After six days of travelling through temples in South India, he checked into Kairali for 21 days for rest, discipline, solitude and help for quitting smoking. “My children are in college or in the professional world. I am satisfied with my career and where I am. I am financially secure. So this was the right time,” he says and adds, “I am still relatively young and I don’t want to be in a situation where I will have more money and time but not the physical ability. So why not now?”
Nawagamuwage explains that men frame midlife differently. They may not call it a life transition, but arrive with declining energy, poor sleep, chronic stress, reduced focus, slower recovery or the feeling that they are no longer operating at their best. Santani’s Stress Management and Nervous System Reset programmes, he informs, speak directly to this.
What midlife travellers want
The appeal of a retreat also lies in concentrated care for that warrant better sleep, healthier food, more movement and emotional wellbeing placed within the daily structure.
At Tulah, Parihar says most guests take two or three days simply to decompress from work, digital overstimulation and mental overload. At Santani, Nawagamuwage says many guests are looking for “permission to stop”. They reach out for guidance and support, but also space to breathe, reflect and reconnect. “What they often appreciate most is having a framework that supports them without overwhelming them,” he says.
Kairali's approach is marked by a physician-led residential programme. Ramesh informs their ayurvedic centre is NABH-accredited with daily assessment by doctors, guidance from yoga teachers, regular monitoring and diagnostic tests. “A guest dealing with burnout and someone else managing midlife weight gain don’t get the same schedule, because we’re measuring two different things,” he says.
Ramesh says Kairali sees a “real cluster around 50” — people who finally have the time and means to look after the body and mind — but the milestone is rarely the stated reason for coming.
Singh highlights, “Sometimes, simply the experience of being looked after for people who spend their lives caring for others is genuinely restorative.”
What a retreat can and can't do
Parihar says retreats should avoid presenting themselves as quick fixes. “A retreat can provide clarity, education, support and a pathway forward, but it cannot realistically resolve years of accumulated stress, intense hormonal changes, difficult relationship challenges, or life transitions in a matter of days.”
Someone experiencing clinical depression, severe anxiety, suicidal thoughts, trauma responses, disordered eating or significant substance use needs qualified clinical care, not a retreat.
Responsible retreats recognise that checkout is not the end. Tulah offers follow-up through virtual consultations and health coaching; Santani provides a personalised action plan and monitoring through its health portal; Kairali offers continued consultations, a discharge summary, recipes and practical instructions.
Kumar did not come home transformed. But she made changes. She replaced whole-wheat rotis with coconut flour or whole-moong flour, joined a yoga class and cut out sugar. More importantly, she began paying attention to herself with greater consistency. Bhattacharyay, meanwhile, is still considering what his life after Microsoft might look like. He imagines peace, travel and perhaps an organic farm-stay. His retreat experience has not answered every question, but it has given him the space to ask them.