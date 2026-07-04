Why midlife travellers are choosing wellness retreats over beach holidays

The midlife retreat is not only a woman’s story. When Subha Bhattacharyay retired from Microsoft at 53, he saw himself as between careers: perhaps returning to corporate life, starting something of his own or working in philanthropy. After six days of travelling through temples in South India, he checked into Kairali for 21 days for rest, discipline, solitude and help for quitting smoking. “My children are in college or in the professional world. I am satisfied with my career and where I am. I am financially secure. So this was the right time,” he says and adds, “I am still relatively young and I don’t want to be in a situation where I will have more money and time but not the physical ability. So why not now?”